TaxStackAI Founder Featured in Accounting Today: New Article Highlights How Small Firms Can Scale Without Compromising Culture or Client Experience
San Francisco, CA, December 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TaxStackAI, a technology-enabled advisory firm supporting accountants, tax professionals, and businesses navigating Puerto Rico’s Act 60 incentives, is proud to announce the publication of a new thought-leadership article by its founder, Rachel Farris, in Accounting Today.
The article, “Scaling Without Losing Your Culture: How Small Firms Can Grow Strategically Without Diluting Values or Client Experience,” explores how accounting and tax firms can maintain their core identity and service standards while expanding operations, onboarding new team members, and adopting emerging technologies.
“Growth and culture are not mutually exclusive,” said Farris. “At TaxStackAI, we’ve learned that intentional systems, clear values, and the right technology allow a firm to expand efficiently while strengthening the client experience. This article shares the roadmap we wish every small firm had access to.”
The piece outlines:
A practical model for culture-aligned growth
How firms can hire strategically rather than reactively
Ways to implement technology without de-personalizing client relationships
Strategies for maintaining continuity during periods of rapid expansion
The publication underscores TaxStackAI’s mission to empower modern accounting professionals with tools, education, and frameworks for building future-ready firms.
The full article is available on Accounting Today.
Contact
Rachel Farris
408-883-0361
www.taxstackai.com
