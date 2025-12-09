SmartAdvocate Named “Case Management Solution of the Year” in 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards

SmartAdvocate was named “Case Management Solution of the Year” in the 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, recognizing its innovation, robust automation tools, expanded AI capabilities, extensive integrations, and impact on litigation firms. The honor highlights SmartAdvocate’s role in helping firms work more efficiently and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving legal landscape.