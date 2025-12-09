SmartAdvocate Named “Case Management Solution of the Year” in 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards
SmartAdvocate was named “Case Management Solution of the Year” in the 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, recognizing its innovation, robust automation tools, expanded AI capabilities, extensive integrations, and impact on litigation firms. The honor highlights SmartAdvocate’s role in helping firms work more efficiently and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving legal landscape.
Melville, NY, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SmartAdvocate, the leading legal case management software trusted by litigation firms nationwide, has been named “Case Management Solution of the Year” in the 6th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe.
SmartAdvocate provides comprehensive visibility into every aspect of a case through a customizable, all-in-one platform. Offering cloud and server deployment options, the system supports firms of all sizes with robust automation tools like Automated Procedures, WorkPlans, and advanced reporting features to help streamline operations and reduce administrative overhead. Recent enhancements include an expansion to their suite of built-in AI tools that summarize case notes, draft and refine written communications, translate text, transcribe recordings, and support advanced document creation through a powerful document management system with unlimited storage and extensive templating options. A secure client portal and mobile access ensure real-time collaboration and transparency. With more than 175 integration partners, SmartAdvocate works seamlessly with solutions for eSignature, lead management, texting, medical record retrieval and more.
"This award affirms what our clients tell us every day: that SmartAdvocate gives them the power, efficiency, and intelligence they need to outperform in an increasingly competitive legal sector," said Allison Rampolla, SmartAdvocate’s SVP of Sales & Marketing. "We’re committed to delivering a platform that not only meets firms where they are today, but propels them toward what’s possible tomorrow."
The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to highlight and recognize the world’s most innovative companies and solutions shaping the future of legal technology. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over a dozen countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and breakthrough innovation fueling the LegalTech industry today.
“As law firms navigate a rapidly evolving legal environment, the need for efficient, integrated case management tools has never been greater. However, most depend upon third-party products that incur extra resources and cost,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. “SmartAdvocate continues to set the standard for legal case management with a platform that balances power and usability, giving law firms the tools they need to be more efficient, client-focused, and profitable. We’re pleased to name SmartAdvocate as our 2025 ‘Case Management Solution of the Year!’”
About SmartAdvocate
SmartAdvocate is a fully customizable, powerful, browser-based, case management system designed to meet the unique needs of today's litigation firms. The software has repeatedly been recognized as the Best Case, Matter and Practice Management Software by the NY, NJ, and the National Law Journals.
About LegalTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com.
SmartAdvocate provides comprehensive visibility into every aspect of a case through a customizable, all-in-one platform. Offering cloud and server deployment options, the system supports firms of all sizes with robust automation tools like Automated Procedures, WorkPlans, and advanced reporting features to help streamline operations and reduce administrative overhead. Recent enhancements include an expansion to their suite of built-in AI tools that summarize case notes, draft and refine written communications, translate text, transcribe recordings, and support advanced document creation through a powerful document management system with unlimited storage and extensive templating options. A secure client portal and mobile access ensure real-time collaboration and transparency. With more than 175 integration partners, SmartAdvocate works seamlessly with solutions for eSignature, lead management, texting, medical record retrieval and more.
"This award affirms what our clients tell us every day: that SmartAdvocate gives them the power, efficiency, and intelligence they need to outperform in an increasingly competitive legal sector," said Allison Rampolla, SmartAdvocate’s SVP of Sales & Marketing. "We’re committed to delivering a platform that not only meets firms where they are today, but propels them toward what’s possible tomorrow."
The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to highlight and recognize the world’s most innovative companies and solutions shaping the future of legal technology. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over a dozen countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and breakthrough innovation fueling the LegalTech industry today.
“As law firms navigate a rapidly evolving legal environment, the need for efficient, integrated case management tools has never been greater. However, most depend upon third-party products that incur extra resources and cost,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. “SmartAdvocate continues to set the standard for legal case management with a platform that balances power and usability, giving law firms the tools they need to be more efficient, client-focused, and profitable. We’re pleased to name SmartAdvocate as our 2025 ‘Case Management Solution of the Year!’”
About SmartAdvocate
SmartAdvocate is a fully customizable, powerful, browser-based, case management system designed to meet the unique needs of today's litigation firms. The software has repeatedly been recognized as the Best Case, Matter and Practice Management Software by the NY, NJ, and the National Law Journals.
About LegalTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com.
Contact
SmartAdvocateContact
Allison Rampolla
516-715-0736
www.smartadvocate.com/
Allison Rampolla
516-715-0736
www.smartadvocate.com/
Categories