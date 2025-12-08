Group-Q Broadens Industry Expertise by Adding Two New Strategic Advisors
New York, NY, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joe DiDamo and Candace Palangi Join Group-Q’s Leadership Team
Group-Q, a leading architect of global growth in the language services industry, today announced the appointment of two accomplished Strategic Advisors: Joe DiDamo and Candace Palangi, effective 12/8/2025. These key appointments underscore Group-Q's commitment to enabling its clients with the agile solutioning necessary to navigate a future-focused world.
The Strategic Advisors will focus on building partnerships with both technology providers and language service providers (LSPs), crafting integrated solutions for enterprises. This expansion of services reinforces Group-Q's core focus on providing bespoke solutions across partnerships, M&A advisory, and enterprise engagements.
Joe's most recent role was the Vice President of Global Sales at CQ fluency, where he directed international sales strategy and key client partnerships. Joe will draw upon his 25 years of industry experience at top LSPs to guide Group-Q's clients in enhancing business development strategies and operations, as well as scoping new technical integrations and tools.
Candace brings her expertise to Group-Q, focusing on providing clients with global market intelligence for sales optimization and M&A support. Previously a director at geopolitical risk advisory firms Eurasia Group and RANE, she specialized in delivering strategic research and risk intelligence to institutional investors. This experience, combined with her background in financial services, offers a unique and strategic perspective to clients operating in the language and AI solutions sector.
"We are elevating our strategic framework with these talented additions to our team," says Diane McAveeney, Founder and CEO of Group-Q. "Joe and Candace will amplify our capabilities to support our clients with navigating the ever-evolving landscape of language services, ensuring they are operationally efficient and pivotally resilient in the face of technological revolution."
"I am thrilled to join Group-Q's mission to enable LSPs with the knowledge, tools, and resources to compete in a world where market dynamics are always changing," says Joe Didamo. "The industry doesn't have anything else like this – a true partner dedicated to helping LSPs thrive."
"My role is to help Group-Q's clients enter new markets and defend their position, empowering them with the foresight and financial acumen to grow. We turn today's industry shifts into a clear competitive advantage," says Candace Palangi.
About Group-Q: Group-Q is the language services industry's architect for global growth. We provide bespoke partnerships, M&A advisory, and enterprise solutions to LSPs, technology providers, and enterprise clients worldwide. Our mission is to maximize the potential of their go-to-market initiatives into a clear roadmap for strategic expansion and leadership.
Danyelle C. Overbo
(702) 286-0628
https://group-q.com/
