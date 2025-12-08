Prenego Strengthens Global Partnerships with Flexible OEM & ODM Neoprene Solutions
Dongguan, China, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Prenego, a leading neoprene products manufacturer founded in 2010, is expanding its global reach through comprehensive OEM and ODM services designed for brands seeking reliable, high-quality neoprene manufacturing.
For more than a decade, Prenego has built a strong reputation in the global marketplace, offering dependable production, creative design capabilities, and friendly, responsive customer service. The company is certified with ISO, BSCI, and other internationally recognized standards—providing partners with confidence in both product quality and responsible manufacturing practices.
Specialists in Neoprene Manufacturing
Prenego specializes in producing a wide array of neoprene-based products, including:
Neoprene bags & protective cases
Wetsuits
Life jackets
Protective gear
And a variety of custom neoprene solutions
With advanced production facilities and a dedicated team of experts, Prenego serves brands across sports, outdoor, marine, travel, and lifestyle industries.
OEM Services That Support Growing Brands
For companies needing dependable large-scale manufacturing, Prenego offers:
High-capacity production
Material selection & sourcing
Customized branding, packaging & labeling
Strict multi-stage quality control
Global logistics support
ODM Services That Bring Ideas to Life
Prenego’s in-house design and engineering teams help brands turn concepts into fully developed market-ready products. Clients can access:
Product concept development
Professional prototyping
Custom material innovation
Tailored product design
Brand-ready solutions
“Our mission has always been simple — to help our partners succeed,” said Frank, Co-founder of Prenego. “Whether you need precision manufacturing or want to create a completely new neoprene product, Prenego is here with experience, flexibility, and a friendly approach.”
About Prenego
Founded in 2010, Prenego is one of China's largest neoprene product manufacturers, offering full OEM and ODM services for global brands. Backed by ISO and BSCI certifications, Prenego delivers high-quality neoprene bags, wetsuits, life jackets, protective gear, and custom-designed products to customers worldwide.
Media Contact:
Justine Kay
info@prenego.com
https://prenego.com/
For more than a decade, Prenego has built a strong reputation in the global marketplace, offering dependable production, creative design capabilities, and friendly, responsive customer service. The company is certified with ISO, BSCI, and other internationally recognized standards—providing partners with confidence in both product quality and responsible manufacturing practices.
Specialists in Neoprene Manufacturing
Prenego specializes in producing a wide array of neoprene-based products, including:
Neoprene bags & protective cases
Wetsuits
Life jackets
Protective gear
And a variety of custom neoprene solutions
With advanced production facilities and a dedicated team of experts, Prenego serves brands across sports, outdoor, marine, travel, and lifestyle industries.
OEM Services That Support Growing Brands
For companies needing dependable large-scale manufacturing, Prenego offers:
High-capacity production
Material selection & sourcing
Customized branding, packaging & labeling
Strict multi-stage quality control
Global logistics support
ODM Services That Bring Ideas to Life
Prenego’s in-house design and engineering teams help brands turn concepts into fully developed market-ready products. Clients can access:
Product concept development
Professional prototyping
Custom material innovation
Tailored product design
Brand-ready solutions
“Our mission has always been simple — to help our partners succeed,” said Frank, Co-founder of Prenego. “Whether you need precision manufacturing or want to create a completely new neoprene product, Prenego is here with experience, flexibility, and a friendly approach.”
About Prenego
Founded in 2010, Prenego is one of China's largest neoprene product manufacturers, offering full OEM and ODM services for global brands. Backed by ISO and BSCI certifications, Prenego delivers high-quality neoprene bags, wetsuits, life jackets, protective gear, and custom-designed products to customers worldwide.
Media Contact:
Justine Kay
info@prenego.com
https://prenego.com/
Contact
Dongguan Prenego Outdoor Goods Co.,LtdContact
Justine Kay
008618676937788
https://prenego.com/
Justine Kay
008618676937788
https://prenego.com/
Categories