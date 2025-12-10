AI That Understands. Rules That Think. Automation That Scales. Meet Artsyl’s docAlpha 7.3.
Artsyl launches its most advanced version yet, with AI-driven enhancements, advanced security, and smart automation controls.
Ontario, Canada, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Artsyl Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of intelligent process automation solutions, today announced the release of docAlpha 7.3, the most advanced version yet of its flagship automation platform. More than a routine upgrade, docAlpha 7.3 introduces next-gen AI engines, intelligent rules logic, and a modernized UI that redefine how organizations capture, classify, and process documents - from AP to claims, sales orders, and complex workflows. This isn’t just another update, it’s a leap forward in performance, user control, and intelligent automation powered by real, built-in AI.
Built to scale across industries, docAlpha 7.3 empowers IT, finance, and operations teams to accelerate automation, boost security, and simplify integrations - whether deployed in the cloud or on-premise.
Smarter Automation Powered by AI
docAlpha 7.3 expands the platform’s core intelligence layer with powerful new AI and machine learning features, designed to increase automation accuracy and adaptability:
Intelligent Rules & Fields – Machine Learning on a totally different level: docAlpha platform analyzes user behavior and identifies recurring actions and patterns, then, based on the observations and revealed trends, suggests further automation to reduce the clicks and human efforts.
Azure AI Document Intelligence – Optional Microsoft Azure AI integration unlocks powerful cognitive services to boost classification and data extraction quality even further.
AI Assistant – A new built-in AI assistant leverages Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Generative AI to enable intelligent user interaction and context-aware operator’s assistance.
Designed for Today’s Users
docAlpha 7.3 brings a redesigned experience to both end-users and administrators:
Manager’s UI – A new “central control and management” interface to facilitate efficiency in process management and real-time control, and detect any negative trends early to boost operations productivity.
Hyperlinked Notifications – Direct-action links in approval and validation email notifications improve team responsiveness.
Put-On-Hold Scheduling – Users can now pause document processing based on time/date requirements and meeting certain required operational conditions.
· Workflow Tools – like scanning at the validation stage, smart column wipe, and on-the-fly priority escalations – to streamline operations and reduce the clicks.
· Expanded Integration Capabilities – with ERPs, cloud, and third-party systems.
Empowering the Automation Journey
“docAlpha 7.3 represents a major leap forward in our automation platform,” said Artur Vassylyev, CEO of Artsyl Technologies. “From AI advancements to user experience upgrades and new partner-ready capabilities, every enhancement reflects real customer needs. We’re delivering not just a smarter product - but a faster path to automation success.”
Availability
docAlpha 7.3 is available immediately to all new customers and as a complimentary upgrade to existing cloud users. For on-premise customers, upgrades can be requested through Artsyl’s HelpDesk team.
To learn more or register for the upcoming launch webinar, visit: www.artsyltech.com/docAlpha or contact sales@artsyltech.com.
About Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Artsyl Technologies is a leading provider of intelligent process automation solutions that transform how organizations manage documents and data. The company’s flagship docAlpha platform and ActionSuite (InvoiceAction, OrderAction, ClaimAction, ArtsylPay) automate high-value business processes by intelligently capturing, validating, and integrating data into ERP, ECM, and financial systems.
InvoiceAction empowers accounts payable teams to automate invoice capture, classification, validation, approval, and ERP posting across multiple industries. It supports three-way matching, intelligent exception handling, compliance tracking, and analytics - driving faster cycle times, reduced errors, and improved vendor relationships. InvoiceAction integrates deeply with a part of the broader ActionSuite platform, it seamlessly connects with ArtsylPay and OrderAction, delivering full procure-to-pay visibility and control. To learn more, visit www.artsyltech.com/InvoiceAction.
Learn more at www.artsyltech.com.
Built to scale across industries, docAlpha 7.3 empowers IT, finance, and operations teams to accelerate automation, boost security, and simplify integrations - whether deployed in the cloud or on-premise.
Smarter Automation Powered by AI
docAlpha 7.3 expands the platform’s core intelligence layer with powerful new AI and machine learning features, designed to increase automation accuracy and adaptability:
Intelligent Rules & Fields – Machine Learning on a totally different level: docAlpha platform analyzes user behavior and identifies recurring actions and patterns, then, based on the observations and revealed trends, suggests further automation to reduce the clicks and human efforts.
Azure AI Document Intelligence – Optional Microsoft Azure AI integration unlocks powerful cognitive services to boost classification and data extraction quality even further.
AI Assistant – A new built-in AI assistant leverages Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Generative AI to enable intelligent user interaction and context-aware operator’s assistance.
Designed for Today’s Users
docAlpha 7.3 brings a redesigned experience to both end-users and administrators:
Manager’s UI – A new “central control and management” interface to facilitate efficiency in process management and real-time control, and detect any negative trends early to boost operations productivity.
Hyperlinked Notifications – Direct-action links in approval and validation email notifications improve team responsiveness.
Put-On-Hold Scheduling – Users can now pause document processing based on time/date requirements and meeting certain required operational conditions.
· Workflow Tools – like scanning at the validation stage, smart column wipe, and on-the-fly priority escalations – to streamline operations and reduce the clicks.
· Expanded Integration Capabilities – with ERPs, cloud, and third-party systems.
Empowering the Automation Journey
“docAlpha 7.3 represents a major leap forward in our automation platform,” said Artur Vassylyev, CEO of Artsyl Technologies. “From AI advancements to user experience upgrades and new partner-ready capabilities, every enhancement reflects real customer needs. We’re delivering not just a smarter product - but a faster path to automation success.”
Availability
docAlpha 7.3 is available immediately to all new customers and as a complimentary upgrade to existing cloud users. For on-premise customers, upgrades can be requested through Artsyl’s HelpDesk team.
To learn more or register for the upcoming launch webinar, visit: www.artsyltech.com/docAlpha or contact sales@artsyltech.com.
About Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Artsyl Technologies is a leading provider of intelligent process automation solutions that transform how organizations manage documents and data. The company’s flagship docAlpha platform and ActionSuite (InvoiceAction, OrderAction, ClaimAction, ArtsylPay) automate high-value business processes by intelligently capturing, validating, and integrating data into ERP, ECM, and financial systems.
InvoiceAction empowers accounts payable teams to automate invoice capture, classification, validation, approval, and ERP posting across multiple industries. It supports three-way matching, intelligent exception handling, compliance tracking, and analytics - driving faster cycle times, reduced errors, and improved vendor relationships. InvoiceAction integrates deeply with a part of the broader ActionSuite platform, it seamlessly connects with ArtsylPay and OrderAction, delivering full procure-to-pay visibility and control. To learn more, visit www.artsyltech.com/InvoiceAction.
Learn more at www.artsyltech.com.
Contact
Artsyl Technologies, Inc.Contact
Vita Vasylyeva
(905) 326-0676
https://www.artsyltech.com/
Vita Vasylyeva
(905) 326-0676
https://www.artsyltech.com/
Categories