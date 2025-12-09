Virginia Business Names Cenvar Roofing & Solar Among 2026 Best Places to Work in Virginia
Lynchburg, VA, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cenvar Roofing & Solar, headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, has been named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Virginia by Virginia Business. The awards are presented in partnership with Best Companies Group.
Best Places to Work in Virginia identifies, recognizes, and honors the best places of employment in Virginia across three categories: small employer (15-99 employees), medium employer (100-249 employees), and large employer (250 or more).
The ranking process consisted of two parts. The first evaluated each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics (approximately 25% of the total evaluation). The second, and most significant component (75% of the total score), was an employee survey designed to measure the overall employee experience. Combined scores determined the top companies and final rankings.
“The 2026 Best Places to Work in Virginia know what it takes to create a workplace that results in teamwork and excellence. They put their employees’ welfare first, creating a positive environment for all,” said Richard Foster, associate publisher of Virginia Business. “We at Virginia Business are pleased to join with Best Companies Group in recognizing these outstanding organizations.”
Chris Good, CEO of Cenvar Roofing & Solar, commented on the recognition:
“We are incredibly proud to be named one of the Best Places to Work in Virginia. Since founding the company in 2012, our growth—from a small Lynchburg operation to now serving customers across Virginia, Tennessee, West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania—has been driven by one thing above all: recruiting and retaining A-player team members who bring grit and integrity to everything they do. This award belongs to every member of the Cenvar team, and it reinforces that when you invest in great people, they build a great company.”
Cenvar Roofing & Solar will be profiled in the April 2026 issue of Virginia Business
About Cenvar Roofing & Solar
Cenvar Roofing & Solar is a Lynchburg-headquartered residential and commercial roofing and solar contractor proudly serving Virginia, Tennessee, West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Founded in 2012, Cenvar has grown into one of the region’s most trusted names in roofing and renewable solar energy by combining exceptional craftsmanship with a relentless focus on customer and employee satisfaction.
Cameron Anctil
(434) 439-4308
cenvarroofing.com
