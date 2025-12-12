Jesse Jackson Jr. & Dr. Rodney Alford Speaks at Still I Rise Non-Profit Organization’s 12th Annual "Health and Wellness" Seminar

Still I Rise non-profit organization will host its 12th Annual “Health and Wellness” seminar. The event will be held at Rigo’s Place (164 North Schuyler Avenue, Kankakee, IL 60901) on Saturday, December 13, 2025 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. This event intends to provide health awareness and education to the citizens of the community. The ultimate purpose of this event is to provide an educational, informative, and positive experience for area citizens.