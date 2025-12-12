Jesse Jackson Jr. & Dr. Rodney Alford Speaks at Still I Rise Non-Profit Organization’s 12th Annual "Health and Wellness" Seminar
Kankakee, IL, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Still I Rise non-profit organization will host its 12th Annual “Health and Wellness” seminar. The event will be held at Rigo’s Place (164 North Schuyler Avenue, Kankakee, IL 60901) on Saturday, December 13th, 2025 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. This event intends to provide health awareness and education to the citizens of the community. The ultimate purpose of this event is to provide an educational, informative, and positive experience for area citizens, while encouraging them to continue putting their health first. This affair will serve as a catalyst for mental health education and social change, as well as allow individuals to obtain positive and educational messages from significant individuals including physicians, medical experts, etc.
The Keynote speaker is Dr. Rodney Alford, an individual who has contributed much of his expertise and time to the community and has been the Keynote speaker since the very first annual Healthy for the Holidays event in the year 2014, alongside guest speaker Jesse Jackson Jr. who served as the U.S. Representative for Illinois’ 2nd congressional district from 1995 until his resignation in 2012. Jackson is a member of the Democratic Party and the son of activist and former presidential candidate Reverend Jesse Jackson.
Hosting the event is husband and wife power couple Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson, Executive Director of Still I Rise and chart-topping Recording artist, and Aaron Robinson, Co-founder of Still I Rise, Best-selling author and Publisher of Consciousness Magazine.
“This event is dedicated to our past board member “Larry Williams who passed away as an active board member years ago. He wanted us to keep this event going which is intended to educate and provide health awareness to the community,” says Tocarra.
The cost of the event is $65 dollars to attend. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite. There will also be raffles and prize giveaways.
About Still I Rise:
Still I Rise is a certified 501(c)(3). Its mission is to educate, empower and inspire amongst youth and young adults to have self-sufficiency and confidence to make a positive difference in society. Over the last 11 years, Still I Rise has educated 1000’s of youth, fed & clothed 1000’s of families & homeless individuals, gave away school supplies to over 1000’s youth annually and has provided annual health and wellness clinics. Some of their programs include Health & Wellness, Financial Literacy, Arts & Cultural, Youth Leadership and Entrepreneur, Food Disparity and so forth.
