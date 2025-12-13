AAEON Announces Four UP Edge PCs to Address Evolving Automation Needs
The UP TWL Edge, UP TWLS Edge, UP Squared TWL Edge and UP Squared Pro TWL Edge are designed to offer distinct advantages for different project needs.
Taipei, Taiwan, December 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AAEON's UP brand (stock code: 6579), has announced the release of four new additions to its UP Edge system product line, each designed to offer distinct advantages for different industrial automation project needs.
The new releases include two credit card-sized devices, the UP TWL Edge and slimmer UP TWLS Edge, which are catered towards applications such as IoT gateways and central industrial controllers, respectively. Meanwhile, the UP Squared TWL Edge’s specifications focus on connectivity, with a design intended to allow legacy systems to modernize control, monitoring, and visualization tasks. The final offering, the UP Squared Pro TWL Edge, is positioned for more advanced industrial solutions, leveraging the device’s expansion options for the integration of AI accelerators for applications such as machine vision and predictive maintenance.
While their specifications and intended deployment scenarios differ, the new Mini PCs all come with the option of Intel® Core™ 3 Processor N355, Intel® Processor N250, or Intel® Processor N150 CPUs (formerly Twin Lake).
Of the new series, the UP Squared Pro TWL Edge caters to developers seeking a more advanced platform. Two USB Type-A ports are joined by a USB Type-C port, all running at USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds, while the system also provides the full 40-pin GPIO typically featured by UP products.
Where the UP Squared TWL Edge prioritizes expansion for the wireless connectivity and additional storage it offers, the UP Squared Pro TWL Edge instead offers a SATA port in addition to an M.2 2280 M-Key, with the latter supporting a number of AI acceleration modules, namely the 25 TOP DEEPX-powered DX-M1 M.2 2280. As such, the system is a natural fit for integrators and developers seeking a platform that can provide autonomous operation, predictive maintenance, or machine vision functionality to factory deployments without extensive retrofitting.
The UP Squared TWL Edge, slightly more compact at 95mm x 95mm x 55mm, brings with it a versatile I/O focused on compatibility with both modern and legacy industrial systems. For its I/O, the system provides three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two LAN ports, and two COM ports for RS-232/422/485. The UP Squared TWL Edge also hosts both an M.2 2230 E-Key and M.2 2280 M-Key, giving users flexible expansion for both Wi-Fi modules and NVMe storage.
Notable due to their small form factors, the UP TWL Edge and UP TWLS Edge measure in at 92mm x 64mm x 45.2mm and 92mm x 77mm x 38.5mm, respectively. The UP TWL Edge offers a relatively simple I/O in keeping with its intended use as a low power, cost-efficient factory automation solution. Meanwhile, the UP TWLS Edge differentiates itself due to its slimline design and versatile DIN Rail and VESA mounting options. Of the two, the UP TWLS Edge offers a more industrially robust I/O, including an 8-bit GPIO, three USB, LAN, and a COM port for RS-232/422/485.
All four products provide OS support for Windows® 11, Ubuntu, and Yocto 5.1.
For detailed specifications of the new UP Mini PC platforms, please visit their dedicated pages on the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
