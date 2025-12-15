MyB2BNetwork CEO Soujanya Mukka Reveals the "Cure" for Broken B2B Outsourcing on "What The Why?!?"
Newark, DE, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a business landscape where 60% of small businesses struggle to find qualified talent, Soujanya Mukka, Founder and CEO of My B2B Network, appeared on the latest episode of "What The Why?!?" hosted by RVN television and streaming on "knetstream.tv" with Barbara Anne Gardenhire-Mill (Founder & Owner, PFS&E) a paradigm shift in how companies collaborate globally.
Moving beyond the traditional "job board" model, Soujanya detailed how My B2B Network is tackling the two biggest killers of B2B relationships: payment insecurity and lack of vetting.
The "Middleman" Revolution During the interview with host Barbara Anne Gardenhire-Mills, Soujanya—an engineer turned entrepreneur—explained that the gig economy has left mid-sized enterprises vulnerable. "The client pays the money and doesn't get the work done, or the provider works and doesn't get paid," Soujanya stated.
My B2B Network solves this standoff through a unique Escrow-as-a-Service model combined with rigorous vetting. By holding funds securely until project sign-off, the platform allows both parties to focus on execution rather than chasing invoices.
Key Highlights from the Interview:
Emphasizes Soujanya’s vision of networking as an engine for business growth, with My B2B Network acting as a strategic connector that de-risks outsourcing and links companies to proven, trustworthy service providers.
The "Hand-Holding" Approach: Unlike passive directories, MyB2BNetwork assists users in scoping requirements and validating quotes, acting as an extended procurement arm for SMBs.
Global Reach: The platform now serves 17 industries across 30+ countries, including the US, UK, Australia, and India, and helps business owners find service providers tailored to their specific industry.
A New Era of Value-Add Networking Soujanya also highlighted the platform's expansion into value-added services, including website audits and promotional podcast opportunities, designed to give members visibility, not just leads.
"We don't want you to drown in an ocean of contacts," Soujanya said. "We want you to find the specific expert that helps you achieve your primary business goal."
About My B2B Network
My B2B Network is an AI-enabled, digitized B2B marketplace and lead generation platform. It serves as a bridge connecting businesses with vetted providers globally, ensuring secure payments and verified expertise.
Media Contact:
Soujanya Mukka
info@myb2bnetwork.com
https://myb2bnetwork.com/
