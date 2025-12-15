Ontarios.co Launches 24/7 Emergency Hotline: Instantly Connecting Residents to 16 Vital Local Services
Ontarios.co launches a 24/7 emergency hotline connecting residents to 16 vital local services. AI instantly matches users with licensed, insured professionals for immediate help, callbacks, or SMS—fast, reliable, and affordable service anytime.
North York, Canada, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ontarios.co, Ontario’s newest AI-powered local service platform, is proud to announce the launch of its 24/7 Emergency Hotline, designed to instantly connect residents with 16 essential local services, including plumbing, HVAC, locksmiths, roofing, electrical, pest control, and more.
The platform leverages advanced AI technology to directly connect users with highly rated, licensed, and insured local professionals. Whether it’s an immediate emergency or scheduling a convenient callback, Ontarios.co ensures residents get fast, reliable service at the best price.
“With Ontarios.co, Ontarians no longer have to waste time searching for trustworthy professionals during emergencies,” said Erezziko, Founder and CEO of Ontarios.co. “Our AI system instantly matches users with qualified local service providers who are ready to help, whether it’s a critical repair right now or a scheduled callback.”
Key features of Ontarios.co include:
Instant connection to local service providers for emergency situations.
AI-powered recommendations to ensure users are matched with highly rated, licensed, and insured professionals.
Flexible contact options including direct calls, scheduled call-backs, and SMS notifications.
User-friendly web platform for quick and easy access anytime, anywhere.
Ontarios.co’s mission is to simplify emergency services in Ontario, providing peace of mind to residents while supporting local professionals by connecting them with real-time demand.
Residents can access the service immediately at Ontarios.co. For media inquiries or interviews, please contact Erezziko, Founder and CEO.
Contact
OntariosContact
David Ben
647-560-5121
Ontarios.co
David Ben
647-560-5121
Ontarios.co
