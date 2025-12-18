Jeffery Manchak Appointed Associate Vice President (Americas) at Netscribes
Mumbai, India, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Netscribes, a global leader in business research, data analytics, and digital transformation solutions, today announced the appointment of Jeffery Manchak as Associate Vice President (Americas). In this role, Jeffery will lead growth and client engagement across North and South America, strengthening strategic partnerships and expanding Netscribes’ presence in priority sectors.
Jeffery brings nearly a decade of experience from Accenture, where he built a strong record of driving large, complex pursuits and scaling innovation-led growth for enterprise clients across the Americas. Over his eight-year tenure there (2012–2020), he supported the firm’s Manufacturing, Utilities, and Life Sciences Operating Group in the Midwest market, partnering with senior stakeholders to shape and deliver high-impact transformation programs.
Across his career, Jeffery has led strategic business development and high-value deal pursuits, partnering with leadership teams on go-to-market strategy, value proposition design, and commercial structuring. He is recognized for translating client priorities into outcome-focused solutions and guiding pursuit execution end-to-end — from origination and RFP leadership to workshops, negotiations, and statement-of-work finalization.
“Jeffery’s deep understanding of the technology and data analytics spaces, along with his experience in large-deal execution and innovation-led growth, aligns strongly with the solutions mindset reshaping the firm to become a trusted partner in helping our clients become future-ready and stay aware of disruption,” said Sourav Mukherjee, Founder and CEO of Netscribes. “His ability to build trusted C-suite relationships and convert strategic opportunities into measurable outcomes will be a key driver as we deepen our client partnerships and scale impact across the Americas.”
Commenting on his appointment, Jeffery said, “I am excited to join Netscribes at a time where companies are looking to turn data and technology into making smarter and faster business decisions. Netscribes ability to deliver tailored growth consulting solutions, innovative strategies, and AI solutions to solve complex business problems is a real differentiator. I look forward to partnering with clients to grow and scale businesses across the US region.”
With this appointment, Netscribes reinforces its focus on expanding its Americas business and enabling enterprises to navigate disruption and drive growth through data-led, AI-enabled solutions.
About Netscribes, Inc.
Netscribes, Inc. is a global market intelligence and content marketing firm with services across the research and information value chain. Venture-funded by US and Singapore private equity firms, Netscribes provides tactical and actionable market insights to its clients and helps them manage content to drive marketing and branding.
Vivek Kene
+91 7057390996
www.netscribes.com
