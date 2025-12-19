OneShare Health Earns Healthcare Sharing Accreditation, Underscoring Commitment to Excellence, Stewardship and Faith-Driven Service

OneShare Health announced today that it has received accreditation from the Healthcare Sharing Accreditation Board (HCSAB), marking a significant milestone in the ministry’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence, responsible stewardship and faithful service to its Members. This accreditation recognizes OneShare Health’s adherence to rigorous standards for financial transparency and stability, Member service, organizational integrity and best practices across key operational