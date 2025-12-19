OneShare Health Earns Healthcare Sharing Accreditation, Underscoring Commitment to Excellence, Stewardship and Faith-Driven Service
Dallas, TX, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- OneShare Health announced today that it has received accreditation from the Healthcare Sharing Accreditation Board (HCSAB), marking a significant milestone in the ministry’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence, responsible stewardship and faithful service to its Members.
This accreditation recognizes OneShare Health’s adherence to rigorous standards for financial transparency and stability, Member service, organizational integrity and best practices across key operational areas. As this affirms the ministry’s dedication to serving a growing Christian community, it also reflects HCSAB’s review of OneShare Health’s financial condition, sharing processes, Member acknowledgements and other financially responsible policies.
“Achieving this accreditation is a testament to the extraordinary work of our team and the deep commitment they show to our Members every single day,” said Jen Slutzker, CEO of OneShare Health. “Our employees have invested countless hours to strengthen our operations, reinforce our financial responsibility, and ensure that everything we do reflects our mission and the faith-driven compassion at the heart of this ministry. This milestone affirms that dedication and positions us for an even brighter future of service.”
The accreditation also highlights OneShare Health’s strong governance framework and commitment to legal and ethical responsibility. As the health care sharing landscape continues to evolve, OneShare Health has prioritized the adoption of leading industry standards to support Member confidence and long-term organizational stability.
“We are honored to be recognized as a leader in our field,” said Buddy Combs, Chief Legal Officer of OneShare Health. “This accreditation reflects the diligent efforts of our ministry team and our unwavering commitment to best practices, responsible governance, and upholding the highest legal and regulatory standards. We remain steadfast in our mission to serve our Members with integrity, transparency, and Christ-centered purpose.”
With this accreditation, OneShare Health reinforces its vision: to help others discover a life overflowing with hope, peace, and joy as part of a community that trusts God, loves sharing, and embraces compassionate care. The ministry views accreditation not as a finish line, but as a foundation for future growth, enhanced Member experience and continued excellence in service.
For OneShare Health, this achievement marks the beginning of a new chapter—one defined by strengthened trust, deeper impact and a renewed commitment to honoring God through every aspect of its work.
About OneShare Health
OneShare Health is an ACA-exempt, Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry based in Irving, Texas, dedicated to helping individuals and families access quality, affordable health care. As a nonprofit organization, OneShare Health facilitates the sharing of medical expenses among its members, providing an innovative alternative to traditional health insurance that aligns with Christian principles. With a commitment to transparency, integrity, and compassion, OneShare Health is transforming the health care experience for its members by offering comprehensive health care solutions that prioritize affordability, accessibility, and community.
Media Contact:
For media inquiries or more information about OneShare Health, please contact: Marketing
@OneShareHealth.com
Contact
Jamila Sherman
833-550-1545
onesharehealth.com
