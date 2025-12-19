Hercules Design Build Appoints David Baker as New Lead Carpenter
St. Louis, MO, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hercules Design Build is proud to welcome David Baker as the newest member of the team, serving as a Lead Carpenter. Baker specializes in framing, cabinetry, finish carpentry, and renovations, and is known for his dedication to craftsmanship, job site safety, and collaboration. He brings more than 20 years of hands-on experience in residential construction.
"We are super excited to welcome David, whose wealth of experience in fine carpentry and proven ability to lead crews make him an outstanding addition to our team," said David Hercules, Founder and Owner of Hercules Design Build. "His years of managing jobs will elevate our field operations and strengthen the high standards already in place."
Most recently, Baker worked at Lapides Construction. He started as a Carpenter, where he assisted with remodeling projects, primarily focusing on framing, roofing, drywall, and interior finishing. Then he advanced to Lead Carpenter, where he managed the completion of custom carpentry jobs, trained and supervised crew members, and oversaw framing and finish carpentry for residential homes.
“I’m excited to work in an atmosphere where the team has a clear vision of the build. Having in-house designers and architects makes the work more engaging and allows projects to move forward with greater consistency and creative freedom," said Baker. "This role aligns with my passion for building high-quality work and taking on challenging builds that require problem-solving. This is what I'm passionate about."
About Hercules Design Build
Founded in 2007, Hercules Design Build is a St. Louis-based residential remodeling company known for transforming homes through innovative design and quality craftsmanship. Its team works closely with each client to create spaces that reflect individual style while enhancing daily living. From customizing modern interiors to restoring historic characteristics, they approach every project with creativity, precision, and a commitment to excellence. To learn more, please visit https://www.herculesdesignbuild.com/.
