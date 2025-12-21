Ontario Emergency Calls Spike After Hours: Toronto Emergency Plumbing, Roofing & Towing Lead Demand Surge

New Ontarios.co data reveals Ontario emergency service calls spike after hours, with rising demand for Toronto emergency plumber, emergency electrician, emergency roofing, and 24/7 emergency towing services. Most urgent requests occur evenings, nights, weekends, and during severe weather—when residents need fast access to trusted local professionals most.