Bond Rees Opens First US Office in California to Meet Growing Demand for Tracing Services
Leading UK private investigation agency Bond Rees announces its international expansion with the opening of its first United States office in California. The new branch specializes in expert skip tracing and investigative services to meet the growing demand from legal firms, financial institutions, and private individuals across the Atlantic.
London, United Kingdom, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bond Rees, the UK's most trusted private investigation agency, has opened its first United States office in California, marking a significant milestone in the company's international expansion.
The new office reflects increasing demand for Bond Rees' specialist tracing services, particularly skip tracing, from clients across the Atlantic seeking the agency's expertise in locating individuals who have relocated or gone missing.
From this office, Bond Rees’ expert tracer are already working with clients in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, San Jose, Fresno, Oakland, Long Beach, San Bernardino, Bakersfield, Irvine, Stockton, Riverside, Anaheim, and Huntington Beach.
"This expansion allows us to serve American clients with the same rigorous investigative standards that UK clients have come to expect," said Aaron Bond. "California's dynamic environment and our transatlantic capabilities make us uniquely positioned to handle cases involving individuals who have moved between the UK and USA."
The California office will provide comprehensive tracing services for legal firms, financial institutions, and private individuals seeking to locate debtors, witnesses, beneficiaries, or missing persons, whilst operating within US legal and regulatory frameworks.
About Bond Rees
Bond Rees is the UK's leading private investigations and corporate intelligence agency, with a nationwide network of experienced investigators. The agency specialises in delivering actionable intelligence and evidence for individuals, law firms, and businesses, with a reputation built on discretion, professionalism, and results.
