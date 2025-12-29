Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine Releases Year-End Special Editions and Enters Seventh Year as an Independent Publisher
Vancouver, Canada, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, published by EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc., announces the release of its two annual year-end Special Editions: Issue 37: Travel & Hospitality and Issue 38: Changemakers. These releases close the 2025 publishing year and mark the publication’s entry into its seventh year as an ad-free, digitally distributed luxury lifestyle title.
Released each December, Issue 37: Travel & Hospitality consolidates the year’s most impactful destination, staycation, culinary, and lifestyle coverage into a single reference issue. International features include a Danube river journey aboard Riverside Luxury Cruises’ The Mozart, travelling through Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, and Germany. Wine and spirits coverage highlights Viajur Winery, Carpe Diem Winery, Stefano Ricci wine, and Glendalough Distillery. In the United States, Las Vegas is featured through eight Lounge and Montecristo Cigar Bar.
Canada anchors the issue with British Columbia experiences including Mission Hill Family Estate, Martin’s Lane Winery, The Vancouver Club, and Fairmont Waterfront, featuring ARC Restaurant and The Apiary. The issue concludes with the relaunch of the Tai Pan Penthouse at the Metropolitan Hotel Vancouver.
Released on December 31, Issue 38: Changemakers recognizes thirteen individuals whose leadership and creativity have shaped British Columbia. Featured Changemakers include Sirish Rao, Kasondra Herrendorf-Cohen, Paul Wong, Fred Lee, Harriet Corriero, Katherine Evans, Aleem Kassam and Victor Kazakoz, Pierre Coupey, Jamie Mann, Kriss Munsya, Otani Workshop, and Mira Song. The issue also acknowledges the lasting cultural influence of Jean Paul Riopelle, with works exhibited at the Vancouver Art Gallery.
Folio.YVR remains entirely ad-free, operating through a curated sponsored content model led by Helen Siwak, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. In 2025, EcoLuxLuv expanded its team to include Jade Massie, Adam Frewer, Brianna Schuss, and Jan Van Vianen.
Through global inbox distribution, placement on Yumpu.com with more than three million reads in 2025, a licensing agreement with TTL New Agency, and a partnership with Luxury Lifestyle Awards, Folio.YVR continues to position British Columbia as a global destination for luxury, culture, and community-led storytelling.
https://folioyvr.com/flip-folio-yvr-magazine-here/
Released each December, Issue 37: Travel & Hospitality consolidates the year’s most impactful destination, staycation, culinary, and lifestyle coverage into a single reference issue. International features include a Danube river journey aboard Riverside Luxury Cruises’ The Mozart, travelling through Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, and Germany. Wine and spirits coverage highlights Viajur Winery, Carpe Diem Winery, Stefano Ricci wine, and Glendalough Distillery. In the United States, Las Vegas is featured through eight Lounge and Montecristo Cigar Bar.
Canada anchors the issue with British Columbia experiences including Mission Hill Family Estate, Martin’s Lane Winery, The Vancouver Club, and Fairmont Waterfront, featuring ARC Restaurant and The Apiary. The issue concludes with the relaunch of the Tai Pan Penthouse at the Metropolitan Hotel Vancouver.
Released on December 31, Issue 38: Changemakers recognizes thirteen individuals whose leadership and creativity have shaped British Columbia. Featured Changemakers include Sirish Rao, Kasondra Herrendorf-Cohen, Paul Wong, Fred Lee, Harriet Corriero, Katherine Evans, Aleem Kassam and Victor Kazakoz, Pierre Coupey, Jamie Mann, Kriss Munsya, Otani Workshop, and Mira Song. The issue also acknowledges the lasting cultural influence of Jean Paul Riopelle, with works exhibited at the Vancouver Art Gallery.
Folio.YVR remains entirely ad-free, operating through a curated sponsored content model led by Helen Siwak, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. In 2025, EcoLuxLuv expanded its team to include Jade Massie, Adam Frewer, Brianna Schuss, and Jan Van Vianen.
Through global inbox distribution, placement on Yumpu.com with more than three million reads in 2025, a licensing agreement with TTL New Agency, and a partnership with Luxury Lifestyle Awards, Folio.YVR continues to position British Columbia as a global destination for luxury, culture, and community-led storytelling.
https://folioyvr.com/flip-folio-yvr-magazine-here/
Contact
EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc.Contact
Helen Siwak
778-847-3011
https://folioyvr.com/
Helen Siwak
778-847-3011
https://folioyvr.com/
Categories