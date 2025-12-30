Meet Sammy in the City: The Tiny Yorkie Bringing Big Smiles

Sammy in the City is a tiny Yorkshire Terrier with a big personality and an even bigger mission: bringing joy to people everywhere. At six years old, Sammy has grown into one of Chicago’s top pet influencers, captivating a community of over 370,000 followers across social media with endearing, sassy, and loving content. His videos focus on simple, feel-good moments that spark smiles and create genuine connection. Fans and media alike can follow @sammy_in_the_city_ for daily happiness.