Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Shea Chaplic as Regional Vice President of Sales – Southeast
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Shea Chaplic as Regional Vice President of Sales – Southeast for Spectrum Fine Cabinetry of Boca Raton, FL.
Sarasota, FL, December 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Nakash, President of Spectrum Fine Cabinetry of Boca Raton, FL said… “I’m excited to welcome Shea as an integral member of this fast-growing division, and look forward to utilizing his extensive business development background to develop and grow the Southeast U.S. market for Spectrum Fine Cabinetry of Boca Raton, FL.”
In this newly created role, Shea will build market presence by developing relationships and new customer partnerships with local and/or national builders, developers, architects, designers, specifiers, municipalities, contractors, and building owners in the Southeast U.S.
Shea has a rich background in business development, having previously held positions as Director of Business Development and Estimating at Advanced Millwork, and as District Sales Manager at Wells Fargo Equipment Financing.
Spectrum Fine Cabinetry of Boca Raton, FL is a privately owned, well-established, and growing manufacturer of custom, high-end kitchen cabinetry. For decades, their superior customer service, meticulous attention to detail, and unwavering commitment to quality have made them a trusted partner to some of the most prestigious names in the multifamily and luxury residential sectors. Their work can be found in many of the most exclusive properties and celebrated developments across the country.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, its list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms. A strong emphasis on strategic partnership, not transactional, client relationships, and a focused process approach has resulted in one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. “We Strategize, Execute and Deliver…. Period.”
For additional information:
Contact
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel
941-479-6382
or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com
http://www.brookechase.com
