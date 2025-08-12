Inclusive Pixelation LLC Announces Formation
Las Vegas, NV, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Inclusive Pixelation, LLC officially announced its formation today as a consulting agency created with one purpose: to help organizations include people with disabilities. Co-founded by Britne Jenke, CPACC and Michael Bodman, the company aims to partner with businesses and organizations to create more accessible workplaces, events, and more.
“Inclusive Pixelation was born out of the belief that people with disabilities and neurodivergence deserve equal access to meaningful and productive work,” said Britne Jenke, CPACC, co-founder of Inclusive Pixelation, LLC. “We are committed to helping our clients create organizations where inclusion for disabilities and neurodivergence is no longer an afterthought, but where accessibility is embedded in all processes and policies.”
The agency offers a range of services, including:
Workplace Accessibility Consulting: Offering expertise on workplace inclusion, disability and neurodiversity accommodations, and physical and digital accessibility.
Accessible Training and Public Speaking: Designing and delivering impactful training seminars and workshops, and providing public speaking on topics related to accessibility and inclusion.
A11yBook Series (A11yBook.com): Handbooks to aid professionals in creating inclusive environments, including the first book, Making Online Learning Accessible (released January 2024), and the second book, Making Human Resources Accessible (slated for a 2026 release).
A11yLearn Academy (A11yLearn.com): An online suite of courses for human resources and accessibility professionals designed to help them not only learn about, but apply accessibility in all stages of the employee life cycle.
A11yShop (A11y.shop): Disability inclusion and accessibility t-shirts and other merchandise, all with a portion of proceeds donated to disability and accessibility organizations.
Inclusive Pixelation, LLC is poised to become a key player in the growing movement to make work accessible to all. The company is actively seeking clients who share its values and are looking to make a positive impact in the workplace for people with disabilities and neurodivergence.
For more information, or to schedule a consultation, visit https://inclusivepixel.com or contact them below.
About Inclusive Pixelation, LLC
Inclusive Pixelation, LLC is a consulting agency and online education provider based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Co-founded by Britne Jenke and Michael Bodman, we specialize in providing guidance on workplace inclusion, disability accommodations, and accessibility, and offer courses and books designed to help professionals embed these principles into their organizations. Our mission is Making Work Accessible: creating environments where accessibility is embedded in all processes and policies, and ensuring everyone has equal access to meaningful and productive work.
Contact
Britne Jenke, CPACC
Founder
britne@inclusivepixel.com
(725) 294-7731
