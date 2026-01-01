CMB Group Announces New Executive Leadership
Promotional Appointment
Staten Island, NY, January 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- There has been a leadership change at CMB Group, with the appointment of Mr. Derrick Boone as the new manager of operations. Mr. Boone succeeds Veronica Perez, M.S, who led operations for CMB Group since 2023. A staple in his local community, Mr. Boone brings operational expertise and community commitment to his new role. We are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Derrick Boone as our newest manager of operations. This new leader will provide operational leadership across all of CMB Group's sites (New York and New Jersey). Mr. Boone has a wealth of experience in management, operations, sales, and customer service. He has risen through the ranks by his hard work and dedication. In addition, Mr. Boone has been committed to the advancement of our organization prior to this role, helping to refine and improve processes, operations, and service line integrations since day one. In this new role, he will continue to apply his expertise with goals and vision to enhance the expansion, client experience and reputation of the CMB Group community and brand. We are extremely confident and excited to see the showcase of his skills, that he will bring onto our organization.
Mr. Boone is a native Staten Islander, and outside of his professional life, he serves in various charitable and non-for-profit boards carrying out philanthropic work throughout his community. Mr. Boone is the proud recipient of the 2025 Leadership Excellence Award. This appointment demonstrates the company's advancement of its strategy and focus on innovation and growth, as the company pivots towards a mass expansion for the new year.
Contact
CMB GroupContact
Jahiro Godinez
718-814-7797
www.cmbgroupny.com
