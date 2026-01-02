EDCAPIT Reports 2025 Results: From Zero to a Global AI-Powered EdTech Platform
EDCAPIT, a U.S.-based global EdTech and AI learning platform, announced its 2025 year-end results, highlighting strong platform growth, expanding global reach, and key product developments ahead of its 2026 roadmap.
San Francisco, CA, January 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- EDCAPIT, an American global EdTech and AI learning platform, today announced its 2025 year-end results, highlighting significant platform growth, expanded global reach, and new product developments as the company accelerates toward its 2026 goals. Alongside its performance milestones, EDCAPIT has also officially opened a Seed fundraising round targeting up to $5 million to support continued expansion and product innovation.
In just one year, EDCAPIT has grown from concept to a fully operational educational ecosystem serving learners and instructors across more than 30 countries worldwide.
Key Platform Growth Metrics (2025):
- Teachers: from 0 to 80+
- Courses: from 0 to 88+
- Lessons: from 0 to 1,980+
- Total Video Content: 22,500+ hours
- Media Presence: 120+ company mentions/publications
Global Reach & Audience Engagement:
EDCAPIT’s audience expanded rapidly throughout 2025, with strong engagement from learners in over 30 countries worldwide. The platform’s analytics for the year show:
- 120,000+ page views
- 8,900+ active users
- 298,000+ recorded events
EDCAPIT has become a trusted destination for learners seeking career-oriented education and skills development.
Top Course Categories of 2025:
- The most popular areas of learning reflect the platform’s focus on professional growth and career outcomes:
1. Business
2. Personal Growth & Self-Development
3. Communication Skills
4. Sales
5. Professional Skills & Careers
6. Marketing
7. Technology
Content, Languages & Localization Roadmap:
- EDCAPIT is currently delivered primarily in Russian, with course content roughly evenly split between Russian and Ukrainian. Localization plans for 2026 include expansion into English, Spanish and additional languages to support global learners.
Educator Support and Revenue Model:
EDCAPIT empowers educators with a strong creator-focused economy:
- 67% revenue share for instructors per course sale
- Dedicated instructor dashboards with analytics and course tools
- Free two-week training program: “How to Create Your Online Course”
- Comprehensive internal guides and best practices for course creation:
Technology and Product Highlights:
In 2025, EDCAPIT launched its core products and technologies:
- Fully operational web platform
- Mobile apps available on iOS and Android
- AI-driven customer support for learners, course buyers and instructors
- Innovative MLS Course Building System
These capabilities establish a strong foundation for future AI-powered product features.
Audience & Market Focus:
EDCAPIT’s current primary market focus includes:
- B2C: active individual learners worldwide
- B2B: corporate education — planned
- Government / public sector partnerships — planned
The platform’s core audience includes migrants and learners seeking flexible, career-focused education opportunities across global markets.
Company & Investment Milestones:
- Pre-Seed fundraising round successfully completed
- Founder retains 100% ownership
- Seed fundraising round opened targeting up to $5M+
- Company founded in New York, USA
- Additional operational base launched in San Francisco (Q3 2025)
- Registered as an INC corporation in New York and Delaware
- Distributed international team of approximately 10 professionals
Additional Media & Investor Resources:
1. Pitch Deck:
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1XFCnDrNvhpv5ipgyHH1S73AgLvrhoi68/edit?usp=sharing
2. Video raport 2025:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_tQawaNyoM
2026 Roadmap: AI & Growth Initiatives:
In 2026, EDCAPIT plans to launch a set of advanced AI-powered capabilities:
- AI Career Center
- AI Tutor
- AI Skill Tracker
- AI Career Advisor
- AI Course Builder
- AI Translation Engine
- Employer Network
- Integration with U.S. government programs
These features are designed to further enhance learner outcomes and expand platform utility for learners, educators and employers.
About EDCAPIT:
EDCAPIT is a U.S.-based global EdTech platform combining artificial intelligence, multilingual education and career-focused learning. The platform supports learners and educators worldwide, enabling access to professional courses and personalized AI-driven learning experiences.
Press Release Link:
https://www.edcapit.com/2025/12/27/summary-and-results-edcapit-for-2025-years/
In just one year, EDCAPIT has grown from concept to a fully operational educational ecosystem serving learners and instructors across more than 30 countries worldwide.
Key Platform Growth Metrics (2025):
- Teachers: from 0 to 80+
- Courses: from 0 to 88+
- Lessons: from 0 to 1,980+
- Total Video Content: 22,500+ hours
- Media Presence: 120+ company mentions/publications
Global Reach & Audience Engagement:
EDCAPIT’s audience expanded rapidly throughout 2025, with strong engagement from learners in over 30 countries worldwide. The platform’s analytics for the year show:
- 120,000+ page views
- 8,900+ active users
- 298,000+ recorded events
EDCAPIT has become a trusted destination for learners seeking career-oriented education and skills development.
Top Course Categories of 2025:
- The most popular areas of learning reflect the platform’s focus on professional growth and career outcomes:
1. Business
2. Personal Growth & Self-Development
3. Communication Skills
4. Sales
5. Professional Skills & Careers
6. Marketing
7. Technology
Content, Languages & Localization Roadmap:
- EDCAPIT is currently delivered primarily in Russian, with course content roughly evenly split between Russian and Ukrainian. Localization plans for 2026 include expansion into English, Spanish and additional languages to support global learners.
Educator Support and Revenue Model:
EDCAPIT empowers educators with a strong creator-focused economy:
- 67% revenue share for instructors per course sale
- Dedicated instructor dashboards with analytics and course tools
- Free two-week training program: “How to Create Your Online Course”
- Comprehensive internal guides and best practices for course creation:
Technology and Product Highlights:
In 2025, EDCAPIT launched its core products and technologies:
- Fully operational web platform
- Mobile apps available on iOS and Android
- AI-driven customer support for learners, course buyers and instructors
- Innovative MLS Course Building System
These capabilities establish a strong foundation for future AI-powered product features.
Audience & Market Focus:
EDCAPIT’s current primary market focus includes:
- B2C: active individual learners worldwide
- B2B: corporate education — planned
- Government / public sector partnerships — planned
The platform’s core audience includes migrants and learners seeking flexible, career-focused education opportunities across global markets.
Company & Investment Milestones:
- Pre-Seed fundraising round successfully completed
- Founder retains 100% ownership
- Seed fundraising round opened targeting up to $5M+
- Company founded in New York, USA
- Additional operational base launched in San Francisco (Q3 2025)
- Registered as an INC corporation in New York and Delaware
- Distributed international team of approximately 10 professionals
Additional Media & Investor Resources:
1. Pitch Deck:
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1XFCnDrNvhpv5ipgyHH1S73AgLvrhoi68/edit?usp=sharing
2. Video raport 2025:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_tQawaNyoM
2026 Roadmap: AI & Growth Initiatives:
In 2026, EDCAPIT plans to launch a set of advanced AI-powered capabilities:
- AI Career Center
- AI Tutor
- AI Skill Tracker
- AI Career Advisor
- AI Course Builder
- AI Translation Engine
- Employer Network
- Integration with U.S. government programs
These features are designed to further enhance learner outcomes and expand platform utility for learners, educators and employers.
About EDCAPIT:
EDCAPIT is a U.S.-based global EdTech platform combining artificial intelligence, multilingual education and career-focused learning. The platform supports learners and educators worldwide, enabling access to professional courses and personalized AI-driven learning experiences.
Press Release Link:
https://www.edcapit.com/2025/12/27/summary-and-results-edcapit-for-2025-years/
Contact
EDCAPITContact
Leon Grem
+1-347-797-6765
https://www.edcapit.com
https://www.edcapit.com/contact/
Leon Grem
+1-347-797-6765
https://www.edcapit.com
https://www.edcapit.com/contact/
Categories