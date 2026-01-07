Xitron Expands Team to Support Continued K2 Workflow Adoption
Appointments reflect accelerating market traction for K2 and Navigator as printers worldwide adopt modern, perpetual-license workflow and RIP solutions to replace legacy subscription platforms.
Ann Arbor, MI, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Xitron, a subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group and the developer of Harlequin-based Navigator RIP and workflow products for commercial, flexo, screen, digital, and high-speed inkjet printing, announced today the addition of two experienced industry professionals to its sales team. Alan Darling has joined Xitron as K2 Evangelist, and Carmen Garza has been appointed Western Regional Sales Manager.
Both additions support Xitron’s rapid growth in the commercial, digital, screen, and specialty print markets as demand for the K2 workflow, Navigator RIP solutions, and Navigator Flexo Suite continues to rise across North America and worldwide.
Alan Darling Joins as K2 Evangelist
Alan Darling is a long-time printing industry veteran with decades of experience in workflow development, technical consulting, and customer advocacy. In his new role as K2 Evangelist, Darling will focus on expanding awareness of K2 throughout the industry. His responsibilities include outreach to analysts, journalists, and trade publications as well as direct engagement with printing companies that are searching for modern alternatives to legacy subscription workflows.
“Alan has a deep understanding of what printers need from their workflow technology. He knows how to translate that into clear, practical value,” said Karen Crews, President of Xitron. “His technical background and communication strengths make him an ideal advocate for K2 during this period of rapid adoption.”
Carmen Garza Named Western Regional Sales Manager
Xitron also announced that Carmen Garza has joined the company as Western Regional Sales Manager. Garza brings more than twenty years of sales experience across digital and offset print environments and has a proven track record of helping customers modernize and streamline their production operations.
Garza will be responsible for all sales activities in the western United States and western Canada, including direct customer engagement and collaboration with Xitron’s dealer and partner network. Her focus will be on expanding K2 workflow opportunities as well as sales of Navigator RIP, Navigator GPS, Raster Blaster Pro, and related solutions.
“Carmen understands the challenges print providers face in today’s competitive market,” Crews said. “Her experience in customer-focused selling and her energy in the field will strengthen our presence throughout the western region.”
Sustaining Xitron’s Momentum
The addition of Darling and Garza aligns with Xitron’s strategic goals for 2026, which have included new reseller partnerships, expanded channel support, and growing demand for the K2 workflow among printers seeking a perpetual license option with modern productivity features.
“Both Alan and Carmen bring strong industry knowledge and relationships that will help accelerate our growth,” said Bret Farrah, Executive Vice President for Sales and Marketing. “Printers are looking for alternatives to the high-cost subscription models promoted by legacy providers, and our team is now even better equipped to support them.”
