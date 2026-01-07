Marriott St. Louis Grand Appoints Gian Nicola Colucci as Executive Chef
St. Louis, MO, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marriott St. Louis Grand is proud to announce that Gian Nicola Colucci has joined the team as its new Executive Chef, overseeing Banquet Operations, Zenia Bar & Grille, and the 8th Street Pantry. With over 20 years of global culinary experience, Chef Colucci brings luxury hospitality expertise, innovative menu development, and high-performing team leadership to the hotel.
The Michelin-star chef will reimagine the menus for Banquet Operations, Zenia Bar & Grille, and the 8th Street Pantry, unveiling new culinary concepts through beautifully presented dishes.
“We want the Grand to be a destination not only for guests staying overnight, but for people coming together for delicious meals over happy hours, special occasions, and business meetings,” said Chef Colucci.
Born and raised in Turin, Italy, he developed an appreciation for the city’s blend of Italian and French cuisine, shaped by its proximity to France. The foundation of his work is deeply rooted in the farm-to-table approach instilled by his family, which emphasizes the freshness and authentic flavors of each ingredient.
His culinary journey spans prestigious kitchens across Europe and North America. Early in his career, he was introduced to North America’s appreciation for Italian cuisine while working with celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich at her restaurant Felidia in New York.
Most recently, Chef Colucci served as Director of Culinary at EXO Lounge in Edwardsville, Illinois, where he created a fusion menu with Asian influences and bold flavors. He’s also held executive positions at Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski St. Moritz in Switzerland, Le Bistro at The Bar in Cape Girardeau, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, and Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis.
Chef Colucci holds a Master’s degree in Hotelier and Culinary Arts from G. Colombatto, a renowned professional institute in Turin specializing in hospitality, food, and wine services. He also has a diploma in Food and Beverage from Italian Chef Academy in Rome.
Awards and professional accolades include earning a Michelin-star for Cà d’Oro in Switzerland, creating award-winning dishes at Ristorante Don Alfonso 1890 in Italy, and earning the silver medal in Canada's Great Kitchen Party competition.
Outside of work, he lends his culinary talents to charitable organizations in St. Louis like World Pediatrics and The Women's Safe House, and local schools such as Chaminade College Preparatory School. Chef Colucci also values spending time with his family at their St. Louis home, where cooking remains a meaningful part of daily life.
About Marriott St. Louis Grand
A contemporary oasis in the downtown area, Marriott St. Louis Grand offers stylish accommodations for business and leisure travel. Relax and recharge in one of our 917 guest rooms, which includes 48 suites, including a suite with a Peloton Bike, featuring modern amenities like Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs with Netflix, Pandora, Hulu, and Crackle streaming content. Greet the day with a bountiful buffet breakfast, or grab a quick bite on the go from our 8th Street Pantry. Gather in 68,000 square feet of versatile event space for meetings, weddings, and social affairs. Discover a diverse collection of popular nearby attractions, including Ballpark Village, the St. Louis Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, and the St. Louis Zoo. After a day of work, shopping, or sightseeing, treat yourself to delectable chef-crafted cuisine at our Zenia Bar & Grille, or relax and socialize while sipping microbrews, cocktails, wine, or bourbon. Custom bourbons created in partnership with Maker’s Mark® are the 1917 Grand Reserve and the award-winning 1917 Grand Reserve Statler Edition, which received a Double Gold medal at the 2024 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition (NABWC). With a fitness center with 2 Peloton bikes and nearby public transportation, our downtown hotel offers comfort, convenience, and sophistication amid the very best of St. Louis hospitality. For more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/stlmg-marriott-st-louis-grand/overview/.
