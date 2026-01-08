AAEON Outlines Plans for UP Xtreme PTL Edge Mini PC Featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Platform
Following CES, AAEON announces its first Mini PC to feature the new Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 platform (formerly Panther Lake).
Taipei, Taiwan, January 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Following the unveiling of the new Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors (formerly Panther Lake) at CES, AAEON's UP brand (stock code: 6579) has announced its development timeline for the UP Xtreme PTL Edge, an AI Mini PC leveraging the platform.
Expected to enter mass production during the latter part of Q1, the UP Xtreme PTL Edge will be available with either the Intel® Core™ Ultra X7 358H or Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor 338H from the new series, featuring an integrated Intel® Arc™ GPU with up to 12 Xe3 Cores and Intel NPU 5.0 for up to 180 TOPs of AI performance in total.
Its SoC is not the only substantial change provided by the UP Xtreme PTL Edge when compared to previous UP Mini PCs. The device’s I/O provides a number of more advanced connectivity options, including two USB 4.0 (Type-C) alongside two USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A) and a pair of 2.5GbE LAN ports. Alongside these, the UP Xtreme PTL Edge will also include the 40-pin GPIO the brand’s customer base of industrial developers will be familiar with, as well as two COM ports for RS-232/422/485.
Additional improvements can be found in the system’s display options, which offer two HDMI 2.1 ports and two DP 2.1 via its USB Type-C ports for four simultaneous 8K display outputs. Compounding this selection is the enhanced graphics media display features and acceleration for video analytics offered by the system’s integrated GPU and NPU.
For storage, the UP Xtreme PTL Edge offers two M.2 2280 M-Key slots, while additional expansion for Wi-Fi comes in the form of an M.2 2230 E-Key slot. Meanwhile, the system can support up to 128GB of dual-channel DDR5 (up to 7200 MT/s) via two SODIMM slots.
With respect to OS compatibility, the UP Xtreme PTL Edge supports both Windows® 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC and Linux Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
For more information and detailed specifications for the UP Xtreme PTL Edge, please visit the dedicated product page on the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative via the company’s online contact form.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
