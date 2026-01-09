FaW TOKYO 2026 Opens Registration: Japan’s Largest Fashion Trade Show Expands with 9 Specialised Shows
Tokyo, Japan, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- RX Japan GK is pleased to announce that visitor registration is now open for the 29th edition of FaW TOKYO – FASHION WORLD TOKYO 2026 APRIL, an international fashion trade show and Japan’s largest fashion trade show, taking place from April 8–10, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight, featuring 9 specialised shows covering a wide range of the fashion industry and welcoming an expected 700 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions and 20,000 visitors from 50 countries and regions.
FaW TOKYO brings together the global fashion supply chain through a comprehensive line-up of nine specialised shows, highlighting OEM/ODM procurement opportunities, Made-in-Japan manufacturing, and the debut of the REUSE BUSINESS EXPO to address the evolving needs of international buyers.
The BRANDS & DESIGNERS EXPO will showcase curated collections from emerging and established labels across Japan and overseas, while the MADE in JAPAN EXPORT FAIR highlights premium craftsmanship and high-quality apparel, textiles, and accessories.
Innovation and production excellence are on display at the TEXTILE EXPO and FASHION SOURCING EXPO, where cutting-edge fabrics, functional textiles, next-generation materials, and a high-level OEM/ODM procurement hub demonstrate precision, reliability, and manufacturing expertise. Sustainability and lifestyle trends take centre stage at the SUSTAINABLE FASHION EXPO, WELLNESS, BEAUTY & FUNCTIONAL CLOTHES EXPO, and SPORTS FASHION EXPO, with recycled materials, ethical sourcing, activewear, functional garments, and high-performance sports and athleisure collections.
Digital transformation and circular business models are explored at the FASHION TECH EXPO and the newly launched REUSE BUSINESS EXPO, which feature wearable technology, digital tools, resale platforms, repair services, and other solutions aimed at driving innovation and sustainability in fashion.
Among the nine specialised shows, the MADE in JAPAN EXPORT FAIR, SUSTAINABLE FASHION EXPO, and FASHION SOURCING EXPO are recognised for meeting global sourcing needs, fostering new business partnerships, and providing insights that shape the future of fashion, and they attract strong interest from international buyers.
Following its successful debut in October 2025, the REUSE BUSINESS EXPO will make its first appearance at the April edition of FaW TOKYO. The zone highlights practical solutions that promote circularity across the fashion value chain, including digital marketplaces and resale platforms, advanced garment valuation and authentication services, and repair, restoration, and upcycling technologies.
While the SUSTAINABLE FASHION EXPO focuses on material innovation, the REUSE BUSINESS EXPO provides hands-on tools and business models that help brands and retailers put sustainable strategies into practice today.
Early registration gives participants access to a range of tools and services designed to streamline business meetings and navigation at the show, including product search tools, exhibitor updates, highlights of featured collections, seminar program details, venue maps, planning guides, and complimentary interpreter support for international visitors. These resources help buyers, designers, manufacturers, and innovators make the most of their time at FaW TOKYO.
Industry professionals are encouraged to secure their complimentary visitor badges in advance. For full event information and registration, visit FaW TOKYO website.
Contact
Natsuko Shiraishi
+81-3-6739-4108
https://www.fashion-tokyo.jp/spring/en-gb.html
