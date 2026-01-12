The Fractional Executive Network Officially Launches to Deliver Senior-Level Fractional Leadership for Growing Organizations
Chicago, IL, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Fractional Executive Network today announced its official launch, introducing a senior-level leadership platform designed to help growing and evolving organizations access experienced executive leadership without the cost or long-term commitment of full-time hires.
Officially launched on January 1, 2026, The Fractional Executive Network was created to address a growing gap in the market: organizations that need real leadership and execution support—but are not yet ready, or do not need, full-time executive roles.
The network connects organizations with experienced leaders across revenue, marketing, operations, and executive advisory functions. These executives integrate directly into client teams, providing hands-on leadership, alignment, and accountability—rather than high-level recommendations delivered from the sidelines.
“Too many organizations get stuck between strategy and execution,” said Dan DiSabato, Chief Executive Officer of The Fractional Executive Network. “They know what needs to change, but they lack the leadership capacity to drive it forward. This network was built to close that gap.”
Unlike traditional consulting firms, The Fractional Executive Network emphasizes integration and cultural fit. Executives work alongside internal teams, helping organizations navigate growth, transformation, leadership transitions, and operational complexity with clarity and momentum.
“Fractional leadership works best when it’s human-centered and deeply connected to the people doing the work,” DiSabato added. “Our model is about trust, collaboration, and measurable progress—not just plans on paper.”
The platform is designed for small to mid-sized organizations, private equity-backed companies, and leadership teams navigating inflection points where experience, alignment, and execution are critical.
About The Fractional Executive Network
The Fractional Executive Network is a senior-level leadership platform providing organizations with access to experienced fractional executives across revenue, marketing, operations, and executive advisory roles. Officially launched on January 1, 2026, the network embeds proven leaders directly into organizations to drive alignment, execution, and sustainable growth.
Officially launched on January 1, 2026, The Fractional Executive Network was created to address a growing gap in the market: organizations that need real leadership and execution support—but are not yet ready, or do not need, full-time executive roles.
The network connects organizations with experienced leaders across revenue, marketing, operations, and executive advisory functions. These executives integrate directly into client teams, providing hands-on leadership, alignment, and accountability—rather than high-level recommendations delivered from the sidelines.
“Too many organizations get stuck between strategy and execution,” said Dan DiSabato, Chief Executive Officer of The Fractional Executive Network. “They know what needs to change, but they lack the leadership capacity to drive it forward. This network was built to close that gap.”
Unlike traditional consulting firms, The Fractional Executive Network emphasizes integration and cultural fit. Executives work alongside internal teams, helping organizations navigate growth, transformation, leadership transitions, and operational complexity with clarity and momentum.
“Fractional leadership works best when it’s human-centered and deeply connected to the people doing the work,” DiSabato added. “Our model is about trust, collaboration, and measurable progress—not just plans on paper.”
The platform is designed for small to mid-sized organizations, private equity-backed companies, and leadership teams navigating inflection points where experience, alignment, and execution are critical.
About The Fractional Executive Network
The Fractional Executive Network is a senior-level leadership platform providing organizations with access to experienced fractional executives across revenue, marketing, operations, and executive advisory roles. Officially launched on January 1, 2026, the network embeds proven leaders directly into organizations to drive alignment, execution, and sustainable growth.
Contact
The Fractional Executive NetworkContact
Emily Grudecki
630-885-6257
https://thefractionalexecutivenetwork.com/
Emily Grudecki
630-885-6257
https://thefractionalexecutivenetwork.com/
Categories