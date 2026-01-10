SAN Group Welcomes Sherri Warcholic as Regional Vice President for Connecticut and Rhode Island
She will partner closely with Ian Osborn, Agency Growth Coach, for the same region.
Hampton, NH, January 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Satellite Agency Network Group, Inc. (SAN), the largest alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, welcomes Sherri Warcholic as Regional Vice President for Connecticut and Rhode Island. Warcholic brings deep experience in sales leadership, territory development, and relationship-driven growth across both personal and commercial lines.
In her role, Warcholic will focus on identifying and developing membership opportunities, supporting agency growth throughout the region, and strengthening carrier relationships on behalf of SAN member agencies. She will partner closely with Ian Osborn, Agency Growth Coach for Connecticut and Rhode Island.
Prior to SAN, Warcholic spent more than a decade with Liberty Mutual/Comparion Insurance, where she served as a Lead Sales Representative. During her tenure, she consistently exceeded production goals through proactive prospecting, strategic territory development, and long-term partnership building. In addition to her individual performance, Warcholic served as a team lead, coaching representatives to strengthen product knowledge, refine sales approaches, and improve overall results. Her work developing referral and COI relationships played a key role in expanding market presence and sustaining growth.
Earlier in her career, Warcholic worked in a customer-facing aviation sales environment, supporting complex service workflows and managing key accounts across multiple facilities. This combination of sales experience, operational insight, and client service gives her a strong foundation to support SAN members and the broader network.
“Sherri has spent her career building relationships and driving growth in competitive territories,” said Tom Lizotte, Chief Operating Officer of SAN Group. “Her understanding of agency needs and her collaborative approach will be valuable assets as she supports our member agencies in Connecticut and Rhode Island. We’re excited to welcome her to SAN.”
Warcholic holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design from Southern Connecticut State University. She is licensed in Property & Casualty and Life & Health and holds additional technical certifications. A Connecticut native, Warcholic lives in Milford with her three daughters.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group is the largest alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, empowering more than 500 member agencies across nine states to thrive. With access to 45+ top insurance carriers, SAN members collectively write over $2 billion in premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, The Agent Alliance, and continues to drive innovation and growth in the independent insurance channel. Learn more at www.sangroup.com.
