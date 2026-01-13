Terence Michel Joins ICHRRF Executive Team as Director of Youth Outreach
Washington, DC, January 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The ICHRRF is very pleased to welcome Terence Michel as Honorary Director of Youth Outreach with ICHRRF’s Executive Team.
Terence Michel is an international development practitioner specializing in democracy and governance programs. He will assist the Executive team in its various outreach programs in community, colleges and universities in this capacity.
He has a Master of Arts in Global Affairs from George Mason University. He completed a study abroad in Rwanda where he learned to discuss the concept of post-conflict policy making and development partnerships with attention to political, economic, and cultural implications. Terence’s academic journey began with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
Professionally, Terence has demonstrated a commitment to international cooperation and peace initiatives.
He served as a Program Officer for the International Republican Institute (IRI), where he implemented USAID and NED programs to improve social cohesion in West Africa. His career includes roles in program management and coordination across various organizations, including Chemonics International and DKT International.
Through serving with the Peace Corps in Cameroon, he understands the importance of collaboration between local governments, civil society, and international donors to enhance community-driven development.
He has worked as a Project Manager with 4+ years of experience translating complex information into actionable insights. He specializes in financial optimization, project delivery, and operational efficiency across U.S. federal foreign assistance programs.
He has generated over $1 million in revenue growth by aligning stakeholders and driving data-informed decisions. He is now working toward a Certificate in Data Sciences in Feb 2026.
Terence had presented at ICHRRF's annual conference in 2024, on the topic of the Rwanda/Burundi Genocide.
