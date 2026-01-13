ICHRRF Welcomes Santosh Vemula as Treasurer and Bids Dr. Patel Farewell
Washington, DC, January 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The ICHRRF Executive Committee today welcomed Santosh Vemula, as he prepares to transition into the role of Treasurer.
Vemula has a BTech in Engineering, and a Master's degree in Industrial Automation. He has worked with Industrial R&D, and business for the initial ten years of his career, then shifted to Information Technology in the early 2000s.
Born in India, he moved to the United States in 2003. He is a global history enthusiast and social justice advocate, deeply interested in analyzing global social history and current affairs, driven by a passion for understanding diverse global social dynamics. He is committed to community betterment through active service with non-profit organizations across the DC metro region.
ICHRRF bids Dr. Harilal Patel farewell with gratitude for his service to the human rights community.
