Qinecsa Signals Next Growth Chapter with Appointment of Alex Livingstone-Learmonth as Chief Commercial Officer
Alex will drive global commercial strategy and help scale Qinecsa’s next-generation pharmacovigilance technology across the life sciences ecosystem.
London, United Kingdom, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Qinecsa, the global class leader in technology-powered pharmacovigilance services, has announced the appointment of Alex Livingstone-Learmonth as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).
Alex brings more than two decades of commercial leadership experience in the e-clinical technology and services space, having held senior roles across market-leading organisations. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer and Joint Managing Director at Cambridge Cognition, where he was instrumental in strengthening customer engagement and driving revenue growth through strategic initiatives in clinical trial technology and digital health solutions. Previously, Alex has held Vice President-level roles at Calyx (now Perceptive) and Signant Health (formerly CRF Health), where he played a critical role in expanding commercial footprints and fostering long-term client partnerships.
“We’re delighted to welcome Alex to Qinecsa’s leadership team,” said Adam Sherlock, CEO of Qinecsa. “His proven track record in building strong commercial engines within highly regulated, tech-driven markets will be invaluable as we scale our solutions and deepen our engagement with global life sciences partners. Alex’s appointment is a strategic milestone in our journey to further strengthen Qinecsa’s position as a trusted provider of safety and compliance solutions worldwide.”
In his new role, Alex will oversee business development, sales operations and marketing, ensuring Qinecsa continues to deliver scalable, client-focused offerings that meet the evolving needs of pharmacovigilance functions across the pharma and biotech ecosystem.
“I’m thrilled to join Qinecsa at such a pivotal time in its journey,” said Alex Livingstone-Learmonth. “The company’s commitment to innovation in pharmacovigilance technology and the focus on helping life science companies protect patient safety resonates strongly with my own values and experience. I look forward to working with the talented Qinecsa team to expand our global reach, unlock new opportunities, and help our clients achieve greater operational excellence.”
Alex’s appointment underscores Qinecsa’s commitment to delivering best-in-class commercial execution as clients increasingly seek integrated, tech-enabled solutions that streamline safety workflows and regulatory compliance.
