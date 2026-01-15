California Institute of Advanced Management Welcomes Patricia E. Potter to Its Board of Trustees
Alhambra, CA, January 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The California Institute of Advanced Management (CIAM) is honored to announce the appointment of Patricia E. Potter to its Board of Trustees. A nationally respected higher education leader with more than 35 years of executive, governance, and accreditation experience, Ms. Potter joins CIAM at a pivotal time as the institution continues to strengthen its academic quality, strategic direction, and long-term sustainability.
Ms. Potter has held executive leadership roles across privately held institutions, publicly traded companies, and nonprofit organizations. She previously served as president of California’s second-largest private, nonprofit institution, where she guided the university through its four most successful years of growth and increased its quasi-endowment to $5 million. She also serves on multiple higher education boards, representing nonprofit systems with six WSCUC-accredited institutions as well as private and publicly traded organizations.
A nationally recognized accreditation authority, Ms. Potter is the longest-tenured member of the Eligibility Review Committee for the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). She has chaired several WSCUC accreditation review teams and has contributed to accreditation efforts with the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. Her extensive experience includes leading institutions out of WSCUC sanctions, including “concern” and “show cause” actions—making her one of the most experienced accreditation specialists in the region.
Ms. Potter also serves as First Vice Chair of the TCS Education System Board, an academic network with annual revenues exceeding $250 million. She chairs the Committee on Academic Collaboration and serves on the Finance, Investment, and Audit Committee, where she guides governance strategy, financial oversight, and academic innovation.
Beyond academia, Ms. Potter serves as President of Friends of Red Rock Canyon, the nation’s oldest membership-based volunteer organization supporting public lands. She oversees stewardship efforts for the 195,000+ acre conservation area, which receives more than 5 million visitors annually.
“Patricia Potter’s appointment to the CIAM Board of Trustees brings extraordinary leadership, expertise, and integrity to our institution,” said the Office of the President. “Her unmatched experience in governance, accreditation, and student-centered strategy will play a critical role in shaping CIAM’s future.”
Ms. Potter’s commitment to affordability, access, and outcomes-driven education aligns deeply with CIAM’s mission to prepare socially responsible leaders grounded in Peter F. Drucker’s philosophy of Management as a Liberal Art.
About the California Institute of Advanced Management (CIAM)
Founded in 2011, the California Institute of Advanced Management is a nonprofit, WSCUC-accredited graduate institution dedicated to teaching the practice of management as both a science and an art. Guided by the principles of Peter F. Drucker, CIAM’s experiential learning model prepares students to become effective, ethical, and socially conscious leaders in a rapidly changing global economy.
Media Contact:
Dr. Maria C. Akopian
Marketing & Communications Office
California Institute of Advanced Management
(626) 350-1500
