Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Promotion of Cole Carosella
Denver, CO, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Argus Self Storage Advisors (“Argus”), a leading brokerage platform exclusively focused on self-storage investment sales and advisory services, is pleased to announce the promotion of Cole Carosella to Partner, effective January 1, 2026.
Cole joined Argus in 2018 and has played an integral role in the firm’s continued growth and success both in Colorado and nationwide. Over his tenure, he has been involved in the execution of single-asset and portfolio transactions, valuation and advisory assignments, and strategic initiatives that have strengthened Argus’ position as a trusted advisor to self-storage owners, developers, and institutional investors.
“Cole has consistently demonstrated the judgment, work ethic, and client-first mindset that define Argus,” said Ben Vestal, CEO of Argus Self Storage Advisors. “From day one, he has approached this business as an owner, not just a broker, and his promotion to Partner is a natural progression that reflects both his contributions to the firm and our confidence in his long-term leadership.”
Cole will continue to serve clients in his role as Vice President while assuming additional responsibilities as a Partner, further aligning his efforts with the long-term success of Argus and its national network of brokers specializing in self-storage.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Cole joined Argus in 2018 and has played an integral role in the firm’s continued growth and success both in Colorado and nationwide. Over his tenure, he has been involved in the execution of single-asset and portfolio transactions, valuation and advisory assignments, and strategic initiatives that have strengthened Argus’ position as a trusted advisor to self-storage owners, developers, and institutional investors.
“Cole has consistently demonstrated the judgment, work ethic, and client-first mindset that define Argus,” said Ben Vestal, CEO of Argus Self Storage Advisors. “From day one, he has approached this business as an owner, not just a broker, and his promotion to Partner is a natural progression that reflects both his contributions to the firm and our confidence in his long-term leadership.”
Cole will continue to serve clients in his role as Vice President while assuming additional responsibilities as a Partner, further aligning his efforts with the long-term success of Argus and its national network of brokers specializing in self-storage.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories