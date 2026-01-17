Flexxbotics Releases Free Download of Software-Defined Automation for Manufacturing Autonomy
Boston, MA, January 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Flexxbotics, the autonomous manufacturing platform leader, today announced the release of its software-defined automation as a free software download, providing direct access to industrial-grade automation technology for advanced manufacturing operations worldwide. The download delivers a powerful and extensible production-ready runtime environment, low-code HMI, developers studio, and complete API for smart factory interoperability and orchestration.
Flexxbotics free download is not a trial or evaluation version. It includes the SDA runtime, Studio, and API with no time limits, capacity restrictions, or disabled capabilities. Download now at https://flexxbotics.com/download/
What Is Flexxbotics?
Software-defined automation (SDA) built for fault tolerant stability and regulatory compliance requirements, Flexxbotics has been deployed in production environments across multiple industries globally. The browser-native frontend uses progressive web application technology with hardened security for controlled access from computers and other industrial devices. A light-weight containerized, full-stack backend architecture runs on virtually any compute infrastructure while delivering deterministic reliability, security, and scalability.
Flexxbotics provides many-to-many controller interoperability across over 1000 makes & models of factory equipment enabling companies to move beyond incompatibilities and complex custom integrations.
Using parallelized data pipelines, Flexxbotics delivers bi-directional read/write data flows in real-time for heterogeneous plant assets with both open and proprietary industrial protocols - making multiple machines, PLCs, robots, test & inspection equipment, and IT systems operate with closed-loop control for greater autonomy.
Who Needs Flexxbotics?
Flexxbotics is designed for companies pushing factory automation boundaries seeking:
Automated operation sequencing across multiple machines, sensors, and devices
Granular multi-source production data streams for Physical AI training
Sovereign data acquisition for secure, local Industrial AI training data sets
Data contextualization for factory automation regulatory compliance
Modern alternatives to legacy control systems for better asset interoperability
Advanced manufacturing technologists, such as automation and controls engineers, are able to run controller connector drivers - called Transformers - in Flexxbotics and can create their own using Python. Each new connector driver inherits compatibility with all others loaded in Flexxbotics to interoperate many-to-many across all endpoints.
“Many-to-many compatibility inheritance accelerates connecting factory equipment by 22x compared to conventional point-to-point PLC integration approaches,” explained Tyler Modelski, CTO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “To aggregate and contextualize factory data for Industrial AI and then make closed-loop adjustments in processing logic requires autonomous process control which is what Flexxbotics delivers.”
What’s In Flexxbotics?
Universal Open Connectivity - Multi-machine controller protocol interoperability for OPC UA, MQTT, PROFINET, EtherNet/IP, Beckhoff, FOCAS, and many others
Factory AI Data Acquisition - Collect high-frequency, multi-source production data streams for Industrial AI training data sets
Powerful Cell Automation - Conditionals, rules, and logic sequencing enable dynamic reaction based on operational conditions, system states, and sensor inputs
Autonomous Process Control - Closed-loop feedback for real-time parameter and variable adjustments to processing instructions in factory assets and automation
Digital Thread Traceability - Comprehensive, contextualized data capture for compliance to ISO-13485, CGMP, AS9100, and other mandates
Flexible Developer Extensibility - Python-based Studio with IntelliSense and RESTful API for bring-your-own-model (BYOM) LLM AI development
Flexxbotics runs both online and offline so production continues with or without internet access, and works with existing IT business systems including ERP, MES, QMS, PLM, CAD/CAM, IIoT/SCADA, and others for synchronized process execution.
“Providing open access to our production-proven software unlocks the factory for global companies to scale autonomous control across their operations worldwide,” said Tyler Bouchard, CEO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “To truly scale production autonomy requires open, extensible software-defined automation, and Flexxbotics puts that directly into the hands of the people who are transforming operations.”
When & Where IS Flexxbotics AVAILABLE?
Flexxbotics download is available now at https://flexxbotics.com/download/
Download includes the full SDA runtime, low-code HMI, developers studio and API with no time limits, capacity restrictions, or disabled capabilities; not a trial or evaluation distribution.
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics autonomous manufacturing platform enables smart factory autonomy at scale. Software-defined automation provides interoperable communication and orchestration across plant equipment, robotics, and enterprise IT systems. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics digitalizes next-generation production environments for continuous operations. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
Flexxbotics free download is not a trial or evaluation version. It includes the SDA runtime, Studio, and API with no time limits, capacity restrictions, or disabled capabilities. Download now at https://flexxbotics.com/download/
What Is Flexxbotics?
Software-defined automation (SDA) built for fault tolerant stability and regulatory compliance requirements, Flexxbotics has been deployed in production environments across multiple industries globally. The browser-native frontend uses progressive web application technology with hardened security for controlled access from computers and other industrial devices. A light-weight containerized, full-stack backend architecture runs on virtually any compute infrastructure while delivering deterministic reliability, security, and scalability.
Flexxbotics provides many-to-many controller interoperability across over 1000 makes & models of factory equipment enabling companies to move beyond incompatibilities and complex custom integrations.
Using parallelized data pipelines, Flexxbotics delivers bi-directional read/write data flows in real-time for heterogeneous plant assets with both open and proprietary industrial protocols - making multiple machines, PLCs, robots, test & inspection equipment, and IT systems operate with closed-loop control for greater autonomy.
Who Needs Flexxbotics?
Flexxbotics is designed for companies pushing factory automation boundaries seeking:
Automated operation sequencing across multiple machines, sensors, and devices
Granular multi-source production data streams for Physical AI training
Sovereign data acquisition for secure, local Industrial AI training data sets
Data contextualization for factory automation regulatory compliance
Modern alternatives to legacy control systems for better asset interoperability
Advanced manufacturing technologists, such as automation and controls engineers, are able to run controller connector drivers - called Transformers - in Flexxbotics and can create their own using Python. Each new connector driver inherits compatibility with all others loaded in Flexxbotics to interoperate many-to-many across all endpoints.
“Many-to-many compatibility inheritance accelerates connecting factory equipment by 22x compared to conventional point-to-point PLC integration approaches,” explained Tyler Modelski, CTO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “To aggregate and contextualize factory data for Industrial AI and then make closed-loop adjustments in processing logic requires autonomous process control which is what Flexxbotics delivers.”
What’s In Flexxbotics?
Universal Open Connectivity - Multi-machine controller protocol interoperability for OPC UA, MQTT, PROFINET, EtherNet/IP, Beckhoff, FOCAS, and many others
Factory AI Data Acquisition - Collect high-frequency, multi-source production data streams for Industrial AI training data sets
Powerful Cell Automation - Conditionals, rules, and logic sequencing enable dynamic reaction based on operational conditions, system states, and sensor inputs
Autonomous Process Control - Closed-loop feedback for real-time parameter and variable adjustments to processing instructions in factory assets and automation
Digital Thread Traceability - Comprehensive, contextualized data capture for compliance to ISO-13485, CGMP, AS9100, and other mandates
Flexible Developer Extensibility - Python-based Studio with IntelliSense and RESTful API for bring-your-own-model (BYOM) LLM AI development
Flexxbotics runs both online and offline so production continues with or without internet access, and works with existing IT business systems including ERP, MES, QMS, PLM, CAD/CAM, IIoT/SCADA, and others for synchronized process execution.
“Providing open access to our production-proven software unlocks the factory for global companies to scale autonomous control across their operations worldwide,” said Tyler Bouchard, CEO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “To truly scale production autonomy requires open, extensible software-defined automation, and Flexxbotics puts that directly into the hands of the people who are transforming operations.”
When & Where IS Flexxbotics AVAILABLE?
Flexxbotics download is available now at https://flexxbotics.com/download/
Download includes the full SDA runtime, low-code HMI, developers studio and API with no time limits, capacity restrictions, or disabled capabilities; not a trial or evaluation distribution.
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics autonomous manufacturing platform enables smart factory autonomy at scale. Software-defined automation provides interoperable communication and orchestration across plant equipment, robotics, and enterprise IT systems. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics digitalizes next-generation production environments for continuous operations. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
FlexxboticsContact
Marc Lind
+1 (877) 456 1576
https://flexxbotics.com/
Marc Lind
+1 (877) 456 1576
https://flexxbotics.com/
Categories