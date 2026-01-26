Studiothink Strengthens Canadian Leadership, Naming Three Internal Partners
Surrey, Canada, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- At a time when many independent Canadian businesses are quietly closing their doors, Studiothink is making a different decision. The Surrey-based branding, website, and marketing agency announced today that three internal leaders Kurtis Boylan, Jessica Summers, and Tori Thistlethwaite have become partners in the firm, reinforcing its commitment to independence, continuity, and keeping Canadian businesses strong.
Founded in 1997, Studiothink has grown through nearly three decades of economic shifts, technological change, and industry disruption by staying grounded in craftsmanship, creativity, and conviction. This leadership evolution reflects a clear belief that the future of strong Canadian companies depends on investing in people, culture, and long-term thinking rather than short-term exits.
“We’re a company built on grit,” said Sherry Jacobi, Founder and CEO of Studiothink. “We are the bold ones. The slightly crazy ones. Fighters against mediocrity. Rebels against the expected. Making Kurtis, Jessica, and Tori partners is about ensuring this company continues, evolves, and stays rooted in Canada. It’s about choosing belief over fear and building something that lasts.”
The announcement coincides with the launch of Studiothink’s newly redesigned website, a clear expression of the agency’s next chapter. More than a visual refresh, the site reflects a sharpened point of view, expanded services, and a renewed commitment to helping businesses show up with clarity, confidence, and humanity in a world that often rewards sameness.
Each of the new partners has played a critical role in shaping Studiothink’s work and culture. Together with Jacobi, they will lead the agency across strategy, creativity, and technology, supporting clients through brand evolution, strategic website development, integrated marketing campaigns, and emerging AI-enabled tools designed to help organizations navigate complexity without losing their identity.
“We believe businesses have the power to shift the world, even in small ways,” Jacobi added. “When a company has the courage to stand for something, to show up with vision, conviction, and humanity, the world moves. That belief is the foundation of Studiothink, and this leadership structure protects it.”
With a strengthened leadership team and a renewed focus on human-centred growth, Studiothink enters 2026 committed to doing what it has always done best: helping Canadian businesses stay open, stay relevant, and stay bold.
About Studiothink
Founded in 1997, Studiothink is a Surrey-rooted branding, website design, and marketing agency known for fearless creativity and human-first strategy. The agency partners with established companies ready to challenge the expected, tell authentic stories, and build brands that connect deeply and drive real impact.
Privately owned and proudly Canadian, Studiothink believes brand rebels have the power to change the world.
Contact
Tori Thistlethwaite
604-576-4433
https://studiothink.com
