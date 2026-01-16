“What’s Your And?” Podcast Features Rachel Farris on Authenticity, Food, and Building Human-Centered Workplace Culture
San Francisco, CA, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Farris, Founder of Tax Stack AI, recently appeared on the podcast What’s Your And?, joining a conversation focused on workplace culture, authenticity, and the importance of embracing personal passions beyond job titles.
During the episode, Farris shares how openly talking about her love of food and travel has helped her build meaningful relationships with colleagues and clients across different roles, generations, and backgrounds. She explains how food serves as a universal connector—breaking down barriers and creating memorable, human moments in professional settings.
Farris also encourages organizations and leaders to create spaces where people can share their “Ands”—the interests, passions, and identities they bring to work beyond their formal roles. She notes that firms that embrace this mindset often see improved morale, stronger retention, and deeper team connection.
“People want to work with people,” Farris says. “When you give others permission to show up as themselves, it changes how teams connect and support one another.”
The episode highlights how authenticity and curiosity about others can transform workplace culture and reinforce the value of bringing one’s full self to work.
About Rachel Farris
Rachel Farris is a CPA and business advisor known for blending technical expertise with a people-first approach. She is passionate about workplace culture, relationship-building, and helping professionals bring their full selves to work.
Contact
Rachel Farris, CPAContact
Rachel Farris
408-883-0361
www.taxstackai.com
