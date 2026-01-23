Apparel Advisors Launches Enhanced "Strategic Initiatives" to Help Luxury Fashion Brands Navigate Supply Chain Volatility and DTC Expansion
Beverly Hills, CA, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Apparel Advisors, a premier consulting firm specializing in the luxury fashion and lifestyle sectors, today announced the expansion of its core service offerings with a new suite of Strategic Initiatives. Designed to address the growing complexities of the global fashion economy, these initiatives provide established and scaling brands with the operational infrastructure needed to mitigate supply chain risk and maximize EBITDA.
As the fashion landscape shifts away from traditional wholesale dominance toward complex omnichannel models, brands are increasingly struggling to balance creative vision with operational rigor. Apparel Advisors’ new Strategic Initiatives focus on three critical pillars: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Scaling, Supply Chain Diversification, and Inventory Optimization.
"Creativity launches brands, but operations scale them," said Jon Levine, Principal at Apparel Advisors. "Many luxury brands face a 'growth ceiling' where their logistical infrastructure cannot support their demand. Our new Strategic Initiatives are designed to break that ceiling by implementing rigorous financial planning, such as Open-to-Buy (OTB) management, and establishing sustainable, compliant global sourcing networks."
The expanded consulting services include:
• Omnichannel Market Entry: A data-driven framework for brands pivoting from wholesale-only to hybrid DTC models, ensuring channel conflict is minimized while margins are optimized.
• Supply Chain Modernization: Assistance in diversifying manufacturing partners across domestic and international territories (including Portugal, Vietnam, and Peru) to reduce dependency on single-source factories.
• Financial Rigor & Merchandising: Implementation of advanced Open-to-Buy (OTB) planning and SKU rationalization to prevent overstocking—the primary killer of profitability in the fashion sector.
This announcement reinforces Apparel Advisors’ position as a leader in fashion business consulting, bridging the gap between high-level brand strategy and on-the-ground manufacturing execution.
About Apparel Advisors Founded in 2008, Apparel Advisors is a Beverly Hills-based management consulting firm dedicated to the fashion and lifestyle industries. The firm partners with luxury brands to transition them from startup agility to scalable enterprise stability. Core competencies include Global Supply Chain Management, Fashion Technology Integration, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Strategy. For more information, please visit https://www.appareladvisors.com.
Media Contact:
Rhonda Fuchs, Communications Directory
rfuchs@appareladvisors.com
Apparel Advisors
As the fashion landscape shifts away from traditional wholesale dominance toward complex omnichannel models, brands are increasingly struggling to balance creative vision with operational rigor. Apparel Advisors’ new Strategic Initiatives focus on three critical pillars: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Scaling, Supply Chain Diversification, and Inventory Optimization.
"Creativity launches brands, but operations scale them," said Jon Levine, Principal at Apparel Advisors. "Many luxury brands face a 'growth ceiling' where their logistical infrastructure cannot support their demand. Our new Strategic Initiatives are designed to break that ceiling by implementing rigorous financial planning, such as Open-to-Buy (OTB) management, and establishing sustainable, compliant global sourcing networks."
The expanded consulting services include:
• Omnichannel Market Entry: A data-driven framework for brands pivoting from wholesale-only to hybrid DTC models, ensuring channel conflict is minimized while margins are optimized.
• Supply Chain Modernization: Assistance in diversifying manufacturing partners across domestic and international territories (including Portugal, Vietnam, and Peru) to reduce dependency on single-source factories.
• Financial Rigor & Merchandising: Implementation of advanced Open-to-Buy (OTB) planning and SKU rationalization to prevent overstocking—the primary killer of profitability in the fashion sector.
This announcement reinforces Apparel Advisors’ position as a leader in fashion business consulting, bridging the gap between high-level brand strategy and on-the-ground manufacturing execution.
About Apparel Advisors Founded in 2008, Apparel Advisors is a Beverly Hills-based management consulting firm dedicated to the fashion and lifestyle industries. The firm partners with luxury brands to transition them from startup agility to scalable enterprise stability. Core competencies include Global Supply Chain Management, Fashion Technology Integration, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Strategy. For more information, please visit https://www.appareladvisors.com.
Media Contact:
Rhonda Fuchs, Communications Directory
rfuchs@appareladvisors.com
Apparel Advisors
Contact
Apparel AdvisorsContact
Jon Levine
310-849-7543
www.appareladvisors.com
Jon Levine
310-849-7543
www.appareladvisors.com
Categories