RCM Leaders Forum Strengthens Advisory Board with Three New Industry Voices
Royal Oak, MI, January 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ben Reigle, Founder of RCM Leaders Forum, announced the appointment of Billie Jean Mounts, Jenn Mykland and Cynthia Pugliese to the Forum's Advisory Board. Their addition strengthens peer-driven dialogue and deepens the Forum’s ability to address complex challenges facing revenue cycle leaders.
Mounts is the Chief Revenue Officer for Bon Secours Mercy Health, a catholic healthcare ministry comprised of 50 hospitals and more than 450 locations serving people in Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, Maryland, South Carolina and Ireland. Mykland is the Vice President of Revenue Cycle for MultiCare Health System, a not-for-profit health care organization based in Tacoma, Washington, that includes more than 300 primary, urgent, pediatric and specialty care locations across Washington, Idaho and Oregon, as well as 13 hospitals. Pugliese is the Senior Vice President of Revenue Cycle for Hartford Healthcare, based in Hartford, CT, with a comprehensive care network spanning more than 500 locations including 8 acute care hospitals.
"We're thrilled to welcome these strong leaders to the RCM Leaders Forum Advisory Board. They bring an exceptional combination of operational insight, strategic vision, and a deep commitment to collaboration that aligns perfectly with our mission to advance revenue cycle leadership across the industry," said Ben Reigle. "Their voices will be an invaluable addition as we continue to shape the conversations that move healthcare forward."
Mounts, Mykland and Pugliese join Advisory Board members Song Betancur (Duke University Health System), Philip Boyce (Baptist Health Jacksonville), Kim Davis (University of Colorado Medicine), Motti Edelstein (Sutter Health), Kelly Kloeckler-Thorton (University of Texas-Southwestern Health), and Miguel Vigo IV (UC San Diego Health).
About RCM Leaders Forum
RCM Leaders Forum was founded in 2018 to fill a noticeable gap between large conferences and paid networking events. The community comprises revenue cycle management leaders seeking a group of like-minded, forward-looking leaders who share their struggles and successes. The Forum is designed to tackle the challenges RMC leaders face and build a better future for healthcare finance. Learn more at www.rcmleadersforum.com.
