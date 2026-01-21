CMB Group Brings Innovative Integrated Services to Staten Island and Bayonne Communities
Staten Island, NY, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Starting a new job? Applying for a professional license? Need to meet specific regulations or compliance requirements? Hurt on the job? Chances are you have been fingerprinted and drug tested before—or will need these services at some point. With increasing security compliance and legal regulations, the biometric and occupational health industries are projected to grow by 25% (biometric) and 12.6% (occupational health) by 2032. Dr. Carlos M. Barrera recognized this opportunity and acted on it by founding CMB Group. Established in 2022, CMB Group is a multidisciplinary consulting and advisory firm specializing in healthcare consulting, biometric consulting, chiropractic medicine, and occupational health services. The firm manages the entire logistical phase of the pre-hiring process—from fingerprinting and I-9 verifications to pre-employment laboratory testing, blood work, drug testing, and more.
Dr. Barrera, a chiropractic physician, healthcare executive, businessman, entrepreneur, college professor, and native Staten Islander, has secured contracts with federal and state agencies, major corporations, and other organizations, positioning CMB Group as a leading provider of these services in Staten Island and Bayonne, NJ. CMB Group opened its doors in 2022 following Dr. Barrera’s sale of OneCare Health and his stepping down as the urgent care’s CEO. (https://www.silive.com/business/2022/07/new-si-urgent-care-centers-mission-help-underserved-populations-undocumented-immigrants-and-uninsured.html?outputType=amp). From its humble beginnings as a single office, the company has expanded into New Jersey and across state lines. To date, CMB Group has serviced approximately 50,000 clients across both of its locations. The firm continues to pursue partnerships with national organizations and employers to expand its reach, impact, and responsiveness to evolving community and workforce needs. In 2025, the company announced plans to launch franchise opportunities nationwide in 2026.
“In an era of convenience, jam-packed schedules, and urgency, clients want efficient, prompt, and courteous services. Founded with a mission of service and accessibility, CMB Group delivers just that. Instead of sending applicants to multiple locations for different services—potentially delaying start dates or applications—we capture the client upon check-in and offer all services in-house. This closes the entire pre-hiring loop, significantly reducing turnaround times and improving cost-effectiveness and productivity for both applicants and employers,” said Dr. Barrera.
Since opening, Dr. Barrera said, "The team has been able to bridge the gap to quality services. Prior to CMB Group being on Staten Island and in Bayonne, clients often had to travel to Manhattan, Brooklyn, or beyond to receive services. Many of our clients praise and recognize us for being a convenient trusted local staple in the community.”
Veronica Perez, M.S., Manager of Operations, said, “Working at CMB Group means being part of a team that truly cares about the people we serve. Every day, we focus on creating smooth, reliable operations while ensuring each client feels supported, informed, and respected. CMB Group prides itself on going the extra mile for its clients and making sure they leave our offices with a clear understanding of their needs or the resources required. Our team takes pride in the work we do across our sites, and it’s that shared commitment—to our clients, to each other, and to doing things the right way—is what continues to drive our success.”
Philanthropy
Since its founding, CMB Group has focused on building trust within the communities it serves. The company has deep local roots and a strong commitment to giving back. Each year, CMB Group hosts its most notable events: the Hip-Hop Celebrity Turkey Giveaway (https://statenislander.org/2025/12/13/uncle-chase-foundation-cmb-group-host-turkey-giveaway-on-castleton-in-staten-island-for-local-community/?amp=1) and the Hip-Hop Celebrity Christmas Toy Giveaway (https://statenislander.org/2025/12/27/staten-islands-cmb-group-hosts-annual-toy-giveaway-in-queens/?amp=1). The company also honors outstanding team members at its annual holiday fundraising gala by presenting awards in recognition of their service and dedication. CMB Group is also a frequent sponsor of charitable events across Staten Island and Bayonne, partnering with local nonprofit organizations and causes.
As CMB Group continues to grow, Dr. Barrera says the firm’s mission remains unchanged: to provide reliable, people-centered services that support healthier individuals, safer workplaces, and stronger communities.
Jahiro Godinez
718-814-7797
www.cmbgroupny.com
