iPOP! Names Jerry Silverhardt of Silverhardt Entertainment as 2025 Manager of the Year
Los Angeles, CA, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- iPOP!—the premier international talent convention for aspiring actors, models, singers, and dancers—has announced Jerry Silverhardt of Silverhardt Entertainment as the recipient of the 2025 iPOP! Manager of the Year Award.
The award was presented live during the iPOP Awards Night & Gala, an IMDb-rated red-carpet event attended by industry executives, talent representatives, and VIP guests. The Manager of the Year honor recognizes excellence in talent management, leadership, mentorship, and long-term commitment to developing emerging performers.
Jerry Silverhardt was selected from a distinguished group of nominees that included Glenn Hughes (Gem Entertainment), Patricia Brown (Brown Leader Management), Brandi England (All Heart Entertainment), and Katrina Herlong (Pure Talent Management).
The Manager of the Year award is one of iPOP!’s highest honors, spotlighting professionals who demonstrate exceptional dedication to their clients’ growth and career development across film, television, music, and print. Recipients are recognized for their impact on the industry and their ability to guide performers with integrity, strategy, and vision.
“Jerry Silverhardt exemplifies the qualities this award represents,” said iPOP! CEO Kirsten Poulin. “His leadership, professionalism, and commitment to nurturing talent have made a meaningful difference in the lives and careers of the artists he represents.”
Silverhardt received the official iPOP! award onstage, followed by red-carpet photography by Getty Images and additional media outlets.
The iPOP Awards Night & Gala took place at the conclusion of the January iPOP! program in Los Angeles, bringing together talent, families, and entertainment professionals to celebrate excellence within the industry.
About iPOP!
iPOP! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. In business for over 20 years, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer, attracting performers from over 30 countries worldwide. At the event, participants train with industry experts, refine their craft, and compete in front of influential decision-makers who are actively seeking the stars of tomorrow.
Contact
EMR MediaContact
Liz Rodriguez
310-435-3634
www.emrmedia.com
Categories