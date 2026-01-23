Highly-Functional Material Week Debuts in Nagoya, Japan’s New Hub for Advanced Materials
Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- RX Japan will launch the first-ever Highly-Functional Material Week Nagoya from Feb. 18–20, 2026, at Port Messe Nagoya, expanding one of the country’s most comprehensive exhibition series for advanced materials and photonics into Japan’s Chubu region.
The debut of Highly-Functional Material Week in Nagoya marks a major milestone for the long-running exhibition series, which has established a strong international presence in Tokyo and Osaka. The expansion is aimed at better serving manufacturers and technology developers based in central Japan, a region that is home to leading automotive, aerospace and advanced manufacturing companies.
“We’re excited to bring Highly-Functional Material Week to Nagoya,” said Katsutoshi Tsuchiya, Show Director at RX Japan. “This region is a major force in Japan’s manufacturing and innovation, making it an ideal location for showcasing advanced materials and technologies. Exhibitors and attendees can expect productive dialogue and strong opportunities for collaboration in an industrial powerhouse such as Nagoya.”
Highly-Functional Material Week Nagoya will feature a full lineup of specialized exhibitions covering key segments of the materials ecosystem. Among them is Mobility Material Expo, which focuses on advanced materials supporting vehicles, aircraft, drones, rail systems and shipbuilding. As lightweight composites, sustainable materials and high-function components become essential to next-generation mobility, the exhibition offers practical insight into industry needs and emerging solutions.
The event will also include Sustainable Material Expo, highlighting materials designed for environmental performance and circular manufacturing, and Material DX Expo, which showcases digital tools that accelerate material development. Additional exhibitions include FILMTECH JAPAN, PLASTIC JAPAN, METAL JAPAN, CERAMIC JAPAN, Adhesion & Bonding Expo, and Paint & Coating JAPAN, presenting a broad range of products and technologies used across industrial sectors.
In addition, the event will feature Photonic, a comprehensive exhibition dedicated to optical, high-precision and laser-related technologies. Photonix will present developments in laser processing, optical components and materials, as well as optical measurement and analysis, reflecting the increasing integration of photonics in advanced manufacturing and precision engineering.
Highly-Functional Material Week Nagoya will provide attendees with opportunities to explore new technologies, engage with industry experts, develop partnerships and gain insight into how advanced materials and photonics will influence industrial competitiveness in the years ahead.
Visitor registration is now open, and industry professionals are encouraged to register early to receive updates on participating exhibitors, conference programs and on-site activities. More information and visitor registration are available at Highly-functional Material Week website.
Contact
RXContact
Yumi Nozaki
+81-3-6739-4118
https://www.material-expo.jp/nagoya/en-gb.html
