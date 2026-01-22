Flexxbotics Launches Open-Source Project on GitHub to Accelerate Industrial Automation Interoperability
Boston, MA, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Flexxbotics, the autonomous manufacturing platform leader, today announced the public release of Flexxbotics Transformers, a new open-source project on GitHub providing industrial-grade connector drivers for factory equipment and automation systems. Released under the Apache 2.0 license, Flexxbotics Transformers are designed using software-defined automation (SDA).
to accelerate open interoperability across a wide range of manufacturing environments with different tools, machines, and automation.
The Flexxbotics Transformers open-source project on GitHub is available now at https://github.com/Flexxbotics/transformers
Flexxbotics Transformers are production-ready connector drivers used with the Flexxbotics software-defined automation (SDA) platform. They provide a standardized abstraction layer for connecting plant machines, PLCs, robots, inspection & test equipment, sensors, safety systems, and other factory assets using both open industrial protocols and vendor-specific proprietary interfaces.
“Smart factories are moving beyond point-to-point, one-off integrations between assets and equipment to achieve many-to-many interoperability with software-defined automation,” said Tyler Bouchard, CEO and Co-Founder of Flexxbotics. “By open-sourcing our industrial transformer set, we’re giving controls engineers and automation developers a production-proven option for building more modern factory automation that scales.”
Enabling Many-to-Many Industrial Interoperability
Flexxbotics Transformers are loaded directly into the Flexxbotics runtime and expose consistent interface communication regardless of the underlying equipment or protocol.
Using parallelized data pipelines with multi-threaded and asynchronous controls, Flexxbotics Transformers aggregate and contextualize factory data for greater manufacturing autonomy and Industrial AI data ingestion.
Flexxbotics Transformers provide highly reliable and secure controller interoperability across over 1000 makes & models of factory equipment enabling companies to move beyond incompatibilities and complex, custom point-to-point integrations.
Transformers automatically interoperate with one another within the same Flexxbotics runtime, enabling many-to-many connectivity across all connected devices. Then, each new connector driver introduced inherits compatibility with all others loaded for many-to-many bi-directional read/write across all endpoints.
What’s Included in the Flexxbotics Open-Source Repository?
The GitHub open-source repository includes production-ready transformers, templates, and examples for building, extending, and running automated integrations, including:
Equipment Transformers - Existing protocols and interfaces including OPC UA, MQTT, Siemens S7comm, Beckhoff ADS Twincat, FANUC FOCAS2, and others
Workcell Transformer - A reference that composes multiple transformers to orchestrate automation logic and execute multi-threaded and asynchronous controls
Transformer Template - Base template for creating new device connector drivers
Automation Scripts - Examples that are callable from the controls configurator and HMI, run in real time, and interact directly with transformers to execute tasks
What are Practical Use Cases Across the Factory?
Flexxbotics Transformers are used for a wide range of controller interfacing and orchestration scenarios across tool controller-based systems, PLC-based automation, robotic workcells, inspection & test stations, automated assembly, and others.
Common Use Cases Include:
APC/R2R systems, tool orchestration, ATE test automation, automated production lines, advanced robotic machine tending, regulated process automation, and others.
Process characterization, correlation, and root cause analysis to enable automated production autonomy with closed-loop control.
Autonomous process control for adjustments and corrections of variables, parameters, and offsets.
Orchestration of multi-operation automated processes with autonomous changeovers and digital thread compliance traceability.
Collection, normalization, and contextualization of incompatible mulit-source data from factory assets for Physical AI and Industrial AI training.
Transformers are parallelized data pipelines which ingest high frequency, multi-modal data streams making them ideal for capturing AI training data sets.
Open, Permissive, and Commercially Friendly
All transformers in the repository are released under the Apache 2.0 license, allowing commercial use with no contribution requirements. Developers, technologists, and integrators can extend existing transformers, program new transformers, create custom machine-to-automation logic in Python, and much more.
Flexxbotics encourages community contributions, feedback, and proposals for new transformer integrations. Community innovation and insights directly shape the development roadmap.
“Open interoperability is essential for the next generation of autonomous manufacturing,” said Tyler Bouchard, CEO and Co-Founder of Flexxbotics. “By releasing Flexxbotics Transformers as open source, we’re enabling companies to build, extend, and scale industrial automation without artificial restrictions.”
Technical documentation, including a developer’s guide, are available at: https://flexxbotics.com/technical-documents/
The Flexxbotics Transformers open-source project is available now on GitHub at https://github.com/Flexxbotics/transformers
Flexxbotics free download includes the SDA runtime, Studio, and API with no time limits, capacity restrictions, or disabled capabilities. It is not a trial or evaluation version. Download now at https://flexxbotics.com/download/.
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics autonomous manufacturing platform enables smart factory autonomy at scale. Software-defined automation provides interoperable communication and orchestration across plant equipment, robotics, and enterprise IT systems. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics digitalizes next-generation production environments for continuous operations. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
