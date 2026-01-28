Association of Bridal Consultants’ Accredited Wedding Planner™ Designation Officially Trademarked
The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC), the world’s largest professional association for wedding planners, proudly announces that its Accredited Wedding Planner™ (AWP™) designation has been officially registered and approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
Gibsonville, NC, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This milestone marks a significant step in ABC’s continued commitment to elevating professional standards within the wedding industry. The trademark protects the integrity of the Accredited Wedding Planner™ designation and reinforces its credibility as a recognized mark of education, experience, and professional excellence.
“Achieving trademark status for the Accredited Wedding Planner™ designation is a major win for our members and for the industry as a whole,” said Veronica M. Foster, MWP and President of the Association of Bridal Consultants. “This designation represents dedication, professionalism, and a commitment to best practices. Trademark protection ensures that only those who have truly earned the designation can use it.”
The Accredited Wedding Planner™ designation is awarded to wedding professionals who meet rigorous education and experience requirements and who demonstrate a commitment to ethical business practices and continuing professional development. With the USPTO trademark approval, AWP™ now stands as a legally protected designation that members can confidently use in their branding, marketing, and client communications.
ABC encourages Accredited Wedding Planners™ to prominently display the AWP™ designation across their websites, social media platforms, marketing materials, and professional profiles, further distinguishing themselves in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
Founded in 1955, the Association of Bridal Consultants has been at the forefront of wedding industry education, advocacy, and professional development for more than 70 years. ABC offers multiple designation levels designed to support wedding professionals at every stage of their careers, from entry-level education to advanced accreditation and mastery.
For more information about the Accredited Wedding Planner™ designation or membership with the Association of Bridal Consultants, visit www.abcweddingplanners.com.
“Achieving trademark status for the Accredited Wedding Planner™ designation is a major win for our members and for the industry as a whole,” said Veronica M. Foster, MWP and President of the Association of Bridal Consultants. “This designation represents dedication, professionalism, and a commitment to best practices. Trademark protection ensures that only those who have truly earned the designation can use it.”
The Accredited Wedding Planner™ designation is awarded to wedding professionals who meet rigorous education and experience requirements and who demonstrate a commitment to ethical business practices and continuing professional development. With the USPTO trademark approval, AWP™ now stands as a legally protected designation that members can confidently use in their branding, marketing, and client communications.
ABC encourages Accredited Wedding Planners™ to prominently display the AWP™ designation across their websites, social media platforms, marketing materials, and professional profiles, further distinguishing themselves in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
Founded in 1955, the Association of Bridal Consultants has been at the forefront of wedding industry education, advocacy, and professional development for more than 70 years. ABC offers multiple designation levels designed to support wedding professionals at every stage of their careers, from entry-level education to advanced accreditation and mastery.
For more information about the Accredited Wedding Planner™ designation or membership with the Association of Bridal Consultants, visit www.abcweddingplanners.com.
Contact
Association of Bridal ConsultantsContact
Veronica Foster
336-690-5510
www.abcweddingplanners.com
Veronica Foster
336-690-5510
www.abcweddingplanners.com
Categories