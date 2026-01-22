SME Elevates Leaders, Sharpens Focus for the Road Ahead
With business expanding and new opportunities ahead, SME announced leadership transitions that reinforce the company’s long‑term strategy and operational excellence. These changes put experienced, trusted people in key roles and reflect our commitment to building on what works.
Key Leadership Appointments and Promotions:
Chuck Gemayel, PE: Chuck has been promoted to Executive Vice President and in this new role, he will focus on special projects, industry involvement, and mentoring the next generation of SME leaders. He will also continue as President of ACEC Michigan representing SME and the consulting industry.
Paul Schmeisl, PE: As part of SME’s plan for leadership continuity, Paul has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President. Paul has been preparing for this expanded role over the past several years as SME strengthens its leadership bench to support future growth. Paul will oversee all business units and project management and will be responsible for operational and technical excellence.
Tiffany Vorhies, PMP: Tiffany has been promoted to Senior Vice President, and will step into the new role of Chief Strategic Growth Officer (CSGO). She will lead SME’s strategy for client engagement, market expansion, business development, and regional growth.
Jami Sentz, SHRM-SCP: Jami has also been promoted to Senior Vice President and has been named Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). Jami will be responsible for shaping workplace culture, overseeing corporate support services, and aligning SME’s operational resources with the company’s strategic direction.
Additional Executive Promotions:
Senior Vice Presidents: Tim Bedenis, PE; Lou Northouse, PE; Dave Hurlburt, PE; Dan Cassidy, PE
Vice President: Pete Arvant, Chief Counsel
Mark K. Kramer, PE remains CEO and Chair focusing on strategy, governance, and developing SME’s leadership team. “We’ve been preparing for this leadership transition for some time, and I am confident that we are putting the right people in the right seats for the future of SME,” said Mark K. Kramer, PE, CEO. “Paul, Tiffany, Jami, and our new SVPs have earned these opportunities, and I trust them to improve how we operate and deliver for our clients. And with Chuck now in an executive advisory role, we’ll benefit from the steady perspective and experience he’s brought to SME for decades.”
About SME
SME is a professional engineering firm specializing in geotechnical, environmental, and materials services. We help clients plan, design, build, and maintain the built environment with depth of expertise and practical solutions.
