AMPP Opens Call for Board of Directors Volunteers
Houston, TX, January 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, is now accepting applications for four open volunteer Director positions on its Board of Directors. These three-year terms will begin January 1, 2027, and end on December 31, 2029. The complete application deadline is March 31, 2026.
Serving on the AMPP Board of Directors is a significant leadership responsibility. Directors provide strategic direction, governance oversight, and fiduciary accountability to ensure the long-term sustainability of the global association. Board members work collaboratively with AMPP executive leadership and fellow directors to advance the organization’s mission, uphold its bylaws, and represent the interests of members worldwide.
AMPP Board Directors are expected to actively participate in board meetings and discussions, contribute to strategic planning, and serve as stewards of the association’s financial and ethical integrity. Directors may also serve as liaisons to program committees or participate in ad hoc committees appointed by the Board Chair.
Eligibility requirements include:
· A minimum of five (5) years of AMPP membership in good standing
· Demonstrated leadership and management experience
· Strong business acumen and understanding of governance principles
· Employer support for the required time and travel commitments
· Familiarity with AMPP governance documents, including bylaws and charters
Candidates must be nominated by the AMPP Leadership Development Committee, an Area or Program Committee, or by 25 AMPP members in good standing. Self-nominations are not permitted.
The AMPP Board seeks candidates with diverse professional backgrounds, global perspectives, and experience in advocacy, strategy, governance, and stewardship.
A complete description of the role, including essential duties, qualifications, knowledge, skills, abilities, and time commitment, is available in the official AMPP Board Director Position Description.
How to Apply
Interested candidates may review all requirements at: https://bit.ly/4qJ9OP5
Applications may also be submitted by email to:
Carmen Peebles
Carmen.Peebles@ampp.org
For more information about AMPP, visit https://www.ampp.org.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 40,000 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
