National Van Lines Expands Northern New York Coverage with Carpenter Brothers and Watertown Moving & Storage
Watertown, NY, January 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- National Van Lines is pleased to welcome Carpenter Brothers Moving & Storage and Watertown Moving & Storage as new agents within its nationwide network, expanding service coverage across Northern New York and strengthening support for residential, commercial, and government-related relocations.
The two operations are owned by Kyle Carpenter and Mathew Jenkins, representing the next generation of leadership in a family legacy that spans decades in the moving and storage industry. Together, Carpenter Brothers Moving & Storage and Watertown Moving & Storage provide comprehensive local and long-distance moving services, along with short- and long-term storage solutions, with a strong focus on military-related moves connected to Fort Drum and the surrounding region.
Carpenter Brothers Moving & Storage was originally founded in 1967 and continues to operate with deep family roots. Today, Kyle Carpenter serves as President, with John H. Carpenter, the company’s original owner, actively supporting operations as acting manager at the Carpenter Brothers location. His continued involvement brings decades of industry experience and reinforces service consistency during a period of ongoing growth and transition.
Watertown Moving & Storage operates under the leadership of Vice President Mathew Jenkins, who oversees day-to-day operations in Watertown, New York. The location has built a strong reputation for dependable service across residential, commercial, and government moves, supported by an experienced team and a long-standing commitment to the local community.
“Carpenter Brothers Moving & Storage and Watertown Moving & Storage represent the kind of experienced, service-driven operators we value in our agent network,” said Mark Doyle, President of National Van Lines. “Their shared ownership, strong leadership structure, and continued focus on operational excellence align well with the standards our customers expect when moving with National Van Lines.”
About National Van Lines
