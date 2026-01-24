National Van Lines Welcomes Preferred Moving & Storage as New Agent
Harrison Township, MI, January 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- National Van Lines has announced the addition of Preferred Moving & Storage, based in Harrison Township, Michigan, to its nationwide network of affiliated agents.
Founded in 1983, Preferred Moving & Storage is owned by Nic Shabro, whose background includes founding the staffing firm Career Connections in 2014 and working extensively in hiring, consulting, and operational support. That experience helped shape the company’s strong internal structure and focus on dependable service.
“Preferred Moving & Storage brings a thoughtful, service-driven approach to their operations,” said Mark Doyle, President of National Van Lines. “Nic’s leadership background and commitment to building strong teams align well with what we value in our agent network.”
“What excites me most about this industry is being able to take something that causes people a lot of stress and turn it into a relief,” said Shabro. “Moving is a major life event, and having the right people and systems in place makes all the difference.”
Shabro said joining National Van Lines provides access to experienced partners, expanded hauling capabilities, and resources that support long-distance growth and operational development.
“Our goal is simple,” Shabro added. “We want to be easy to work with and build a reputation as a trusted partner people can rely on.”
About National Van Lines
Specialties
Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a FREE moving quote on any of our moving services.
History
Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.
Deidra Pierson
708-450-2945
www.nationalvanlines.com
