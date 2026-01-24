National Van Lines Welcomes Secure Moving & Storage as New Agent
Pelham, AL, January 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- National Van Lines announced today that Secure Moving & Storage has joined its nationwide network of professional moving agents. Based in Pelham, Alabama, Secure Moving & Storage brings a century of experience supporting residential, commercial, and specialized transportation needs.
Secure Moving & Storage provides full-service moving solutions for household goods, corporate relocations, logistics support, and specialized shipments. The company maintains experience working with national account customers and government-related moves, and emphasizes structured training and handling standards for its moving crews.
The addition of Secure Moving & Storage strengthens National Van Lines’ presence in Alabama and expands service capacity across the Southeast. As a National Van Lines agent, Secure Moving & Storage will operate in alignment with established safety, service, and operational requirements across interstate moves.
“Bringing new agents into our network is a careful and deliberate process,” said Mark Doyle, President of National Van Lines. “We look for companies that demonstrate professionalism, operational discipline, and a strong commitment to customer care. Secure Moving & Storage reflects those values, and we are pleased to welcome them as a National Van Lines agent.”
National Van Lines continues to grow its agent network to support consistent, reliable long-distance moving services nationwide.
About National Van Lines
Specialties
Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients.
History
Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.
