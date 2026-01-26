Digital Media Solutions Appoints Robert Perine as Head of Product to Lead Next Phase of Platform Growth
Digital Media Solutions (DMS) announced the appointment of Robert Perine as Head of Product. Perine brings more than 20 years of product leadership experience and will lead product strategy across DMS technology and data platforms as the company enters its next phase of growth.
Largo, FL, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Digital Media Solutions, LLC (DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions, announced the appointment of Robert Perine as Head of Product. His addition to the leadership team marks an important step in the next phase of growth at DMS, as the company continues to invest in its product platform and data capabilities.
Perine brings more than 20 years of experience in product management, including over a decade in ad tech and lead generation. He most recently served as Vice President of Product at MediaAlpha, where he spent nearly eight years helping scale performance-focused platforms during a period of significant growth.
“I’m excited to join DMS at a time of strong momentum,” said Perine. “I’m passionate about creating products that drive meaningful customer impact and help teams execute with focus and speed. I look forward to partnering across the organization to strengthen our platform and support continued growth.”
In his role as Head of Product, Perine will lead product strategy and roadmap development across DMS technology and data platforms, focusing on delivering scalable solutions that improve performance and enable smarter decision-making across the organization.
“Robert brings deep product expertise and a strong track record of building performance-driven platforms,” said Jen Robinson, Chief Technology Officer of Digital Media Solutions. “His ability to align teams, create clarity and translate strategy into execution will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our technology and data capabilities.”
“As we head into 2026, DMS is in a strong position following a year of transition and focused investment,” said Tim Robinson, CEO of Digital Media Solutions. “We’ve been intentional about building the right leadership team to support our next stage of growth, and Robert’s addition is another important piece of that foundation. His product leadership, combined with the strength of our technology and data teams, positions us well for the opportunities ahead.”
About DMS
Digital Media Solutions, LLC (DMS) drives better business results by connecting high-intent consumers with advertisers across our core verticals: Insurance (auto, home, health) and Education. Our innovative solutions help consumers shop and save, while helping our advertisers achieve above average return on ad spend. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.
For media inquiries, please contact marketing@dmsgroup.com.
