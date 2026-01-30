Child Care Aware of Missouri CEO to Speak at Economic Summit
Nonprofit CEO Robin Phillips to discuss child care solutions at Missouri's economic development event.
St. Louis, MO, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robin Phillips, CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO), has been selected as a featured speaker at the 2026 Economic Issues Summit presented by the Missouri Economic Development Council (MEDC). The two-day event will be held February 10-11 in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Phillips’ session, “Designing Child Care Benefits to Drive Economic Growth”, will explore how child care solutions strengthen local economies by supporting workforce participation and retention. She will also spotlight Missouri Child Care Works, a new initiative administered by CCAMO that expands family access to affordable, high-quality child care through locally coordinated cost-sharing exchanges.
MEDC is a statewide, nonprofit association of economic development professionals and community leaders. Founded in 1979, MEDC drives economic growth through programs and partnerships that connect public and private resources across Missouri.
“Employers across Missouri are realizing that child care is essential infrastructure,” said Robin Phillips, CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri. “Access to reliable, affordable child care directly impacts workforce participation, retention, and productivity—key drivers of any thriving economy.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include resource and referral, workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
