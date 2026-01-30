Card One Strengthens Payment Security with AI, Tokenization, and Encryption - Backed by Board Member Alex Hemmat
Plano, TX, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Card One, a leading provider of credit card processing and payment gateway solutions, today announced major upgrades to its payment security infrastructure through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), advanced tokenization, and end-to-end encryption (E2EE). The enhancements are designed to protect businesses from rising fraud threats and large-scale data breaches.
Card One’s updated security framework ensures sensitive cardholder data is never stored or transmitted in its original form. Tokenization replaces real payment information with randomly generated tokens, while end-to-end encryption protects transaction data from the moment a payment is initiated through authorization and settlement.
Artificial intelligence is now central to Card One’s fraud prevention strategy. AI-powered monitoring tools analyze transaction behavior in real time, detecting anomalies, suspicious patterns, and emerging fraud tactics before they escalate. Machine learning models continuously adapt to new threat signals, giving businesses proactive protection rather than reactive fraud response.
These advancements reduce exposure to sensitive data and strengthen protection across both in-person and digital payment channels.
“Payments should move fast — but security should move smarter,” said Alex Hemmat, Board Member and Consultant at Card One. “By combining AI with tokenization and encryption, Card One is helping retailers, restaurants, hospitality operators, and healthcare organizations stay ahead of cybercriminals while protecting revenue, customer trust, and long-term growth.”
Card One’s upgraded technology integrates seamlessly with existing point-of-sale systems, virtual terminals, and online payment gateways, allowing businesses to strengthen data protection without costly system replacements or operational disruption.
About Card One
Card One is a provider of merchant services, credit card processing, and secure payment gateway technology. The company serves businesses nationwide across retail, e-commerce, hospitality, restaurants, healthcare, medical practices, and hospital systems.
Contact
Alex Hemmat
800-815-1881
card1.com
